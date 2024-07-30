Cadillac Turns 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Into a Track Weapon With New Precision Package

Cadillac is turning the CT5-V Blackwing sedan into a genuine track weapon. The automaker has just debuted the performance sedan equipped with the Precision Package. It is the ultimate road and track package that takes the vehicle dynamics to a whole new level.
The automaker presents the 2025 Cadillac GT5-V Blackwing Precision Package by showing a single photo of the car (the one on top of the article), which is not new, but one from the gallery unveiled back in January when the automaker showed the updated CT5-V Blackwing.
The package that Cadillac brings to the lineup enhances the dynamic behavior of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing with the help of various chassis tweaks.
Therefore, the V8-powered sedan receives stiffer springs and a stiffer front anti-roll bar. Cadillac came up with new steering knuckles and rear toe links, which are specifically designed to offer more aggressive alignment settings to those who plan to take their Caddy to the track.
The automaker upgraded the electronic systems such as the MagneRide dampers, the steering, and the electronic limited-slip differential, all in the name of increased stability in corner exits and more road feel in sporty driving. A new carbon ceramic brake package is part of the plan.
The Precision Package is an addition to an already athletic sedan. The 2025 CT5-V Blackwing was introduced at the beginning of the year with bolder looks. The model received a redesigned grille and front fascia with aero ground effects and beefier front fenders.
Three new colors appeared in the lineup: Drift Metallic, Deep Space Metallic, and Typhoon Metallic. Cadillac installed the new 33-inch LED color touchscreen on board and brought in an enhanced in-vehicle Performance Data Recorder with input from the racing-obsessed engineers and designers at General Motors. Google built-in tech is also on board.
What powers the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is GM's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, which pumps out 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through either enthusiasts' favorite six-speed manual or the ten-speed auto box. Regardless of the transmission, the CT5-V Blackwing sports Launch Control, Magnetic Ride Control, and an electronically limited slip diff.
Cadillac chief engineer Brandon Vivian says that the automaker built this vehicle to set records on some of the toughest tracks around the world. Meanwhile, John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac, labels the new package as an exclamation mark on this era of Cadillac excellence, coming to offer enthusiasts "the utmost in driving exhilaration."
The performance sedan rolls out the assembly line of GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan. The CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package will go into production in early 2025. Cadillac will announce pricing closer to the market launch date.