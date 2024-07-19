2025 Cadillac Escalade-V Receives First Digital Upgrades: Chrome Bling or Bigger Wheels?

A couple of virtual artists are already hard at work envisioning the potential aftermarket upgrades you can bestow upon the '25 Caddy Escalade to make it ritzier, cooler, and generally one of the best things you can buy to make sure you'll stand out in any crowd, even the wrong ones.
It seems that Cadillac cannot go wrong with its business ideas – after last year, the CT5 sedan emerged as its best-selling nameplate, it is now making sure that the beloved Escalade full-size SUV threads in its footsteps for next year when both the refreshed fifth generation and the all-electric Escalade IQ will be unleashed into dealerships.
Ever since its presentation in 1999, the Cadillac Escalade has represented one of the epitomes of America's automotive landscape, serving normal people and stars with poise and hulking presence – whether they were going to a family picnic or a concert in front of tens of thousands of fans. Of course, it never hurts that Caddy's Escalade behemoth is always ready and willing to submit itself to the whims of the aftermarket realm.
As such, it is no wonder that the newly facelifted 2025 Cadillac Escalade full-size SUV, the luxury cousin of the refreshed 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, has attracted the attention of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI. Already, at least two pixel masters have shared their visions for what comes next when the Escalade hits the dealerships and is sent directly to the client's preferred aftermarket shop.
Abimelec Arellano, a virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has prepared the newest wishful thinking project, and his take on the 2025 Cadillac Escalade-V is simple – 'bling is back in fashion.' More precisely, he has made a petition to "bring back obnoxious chrome" and treated the burgundy hero color to a more natural, crimson hue to go along with the front superior and inferior chrome grilles; the chrome window surrounds, the chrome lower beltline, and the big and shiny chrome wheels.
Secondly, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks that now is the right CGI time to also work on the 2025 Caddy Escalade with a tuning motivation rather than a custom stance. His digital treatment is only marginally subtler – he drops the ride height of the massive Escalade and fits snuggly a set of concave y-spoke black aftermarket wheels that seem even larger than the chrome units used by Arellano.
So, here's the obvious question. Which one of them would you fancy for your 2025 Caddy Escalade build project, and why?
