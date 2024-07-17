2025 Cadillac Escalade Hits a Homerun: It's a Facelift, but It's Got New Everything

Cadillac updated the Escalade and was quite generous about it, bringing new tech, new looks, the 55-inch display, and the largest wheels ever offered on an Escalade. GM keeps the V8s but ditches the 3.0-liter diesel.
General Motors ups the ante with its brand-new Cadillac Escalade and Escalade-V. They had a reputation to uphold. The Escalade has been the best-selling luxury full-size SUV in North America since 2014. Therefore, they have just come up with a mid-cycle refresh, and it is a major one.
Distinguishing the new Escalade from its predecessor is a clear-cut. The model comes with an Escalade IQ-inspired front fascia, with vertical headlights and slim turn signals flanking the massive grille, which has grown in size. The illuminated front crest is now standard, while the Escalade-V and Premium Luxury Platinum go for an illuminated grille surround as well.
At the opposite end, new taillights showed up in the company of a repositioned Cadillac crest and a redesigned rear bumper. Cadillac now offers 22-inch wheels with new design, but also new 24-inch units, available in three designs. They are the largest ever to be available on an Escalade.
The new tech list includes the ultra-smart driver's door that can be set to automatically open as the driver approaches with a key fob. Once the driver presses the brake, the door closes.
General Motors came up with a new steering wheel and a column-mounted shifter. The all-new Executive Second Row package brings on board a center console with a rear command center. It also integrates dual wireless smartphone chargers and two 12.6-inch displays. Massaging seats with headrest-mounted speakers are also on the list.
The Cadillac Escalade can seat up to eight passengers. The power-folding third row folds flat in case the driver needs more storage space.
The lineup starts with the version that sports 420 horsepower (425 metric horsepower) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton meters of torque). There are 682 horsepower (691 metric horsepower) and 653 pound-feet (885 Newton meters) of torque for the supercharged Escalade-V.
A ten-speed auto box helps the V8 put the power down through all four wheels. Cadillac equips the Escalade with an independent front and rear suspension and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is standard for Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum, and V-Series trims.
The 2025 Cadillac Escalade goes into production later this year at GM's Arlington Assembly plant in Texas as the facility celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2024.
Six trims will be available: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum, and V-Series. Customers can order their 2025 Escalades with three new color options: Aegean Stone, Deep Sea Metallic, and Latte Metallic.
The first customers will get their brand-new SUVs in the first quarter of 2025. There is no word on pricing yet, but we will find out more closer to the launch date.
The 2025 Cadillac Escalade gets the 55-inch curved display from pillar to pillarThe cabin has been updated with elements from the Escalade IQ and the Celestiq, which turn it into a high-tech space. A curved 55-inch display stretches from pillar to pillar. It integrates the driver display, measuring 35 inches, and the one that sits in front of the passenger, measuring 20 inches.
Customers can go for the new Renaissance Red or Jet Black/Sheer Grey interiors or stick to the old offer. Those who order the V version will get exclusive seats and carbon fiber trim. The sound system with 19 speakers is standard, while the AkG Studio Reference system with 40 speakers is optional.
Meanwhile, the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension locks out the imperfections of the road for more on-board comfort.
