2025 C8 Chevy Corvette Gets New Pricing, Many Option Features Are Cheaper!

The sixth model year of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette comes with a price hike. The updated ‘Vette is more expensive, but there are option features that have just become more affordable.
Customers can choose one of the three variants available: the C8 Stingray, E-Ray, and Z06, either as a Coupe or a Convertible. The only one that did not move an inch (or a dollar) in terms of pricing is the entry-level Stingray. The Stingray 1LT Coupe continues to start at $69,995.
Meanwhile, GM prepared an approximately $2,000 price hike for the other two. The E-Ray 1LZ Coupe starts at $108,595 from the previous $104,900 for the 2024 model year, while the range-topping Z06 is a $113,900 affair instead of $110,900 from last year. Pricing includes the destination freight charge of $1,695, which remains unchanged for the 2025 model year.
The 2025 C8 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by the same 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine, rated at 495 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque when it comes to the Stingray. A Tremec M1L eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission helps the V8 put the power down through the rear wheels.
The E-Ray goes one step further with 655 horsepower, coming from the same 6.2-liter V8 in an all-wheel drive setup. The Z06 is set in motion by the 5.5-liter V8 LT6, which pumps out 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.
The options list also got updated prices. For instance, the RYQ Visible Carbon Fiber door Intake Trim and the SXR Suede Front Truck Liner can be purchased with the highest price hike of the list: $600 and $655, respectively, sending them to $3,955 and $1,750.
GMAuthority also noticed some discounts on the options list. For instance, the 20-spoke Tech Bronz Wheels are now $300 cheaper at $3,195, while customers can check the optional 15-spoke Bright Polished Wheels for the Stingray version at $3,495, which is $855 less than before.
Chevrolet is working on a new version, the ZR1, which will be positioned above the Z06 in terms of power, performance, and pricing. The automaker started teasing the ZR1 back in April and will unveil it on July 25, which is today, at the Miami Track Concours Club.
Many customers are reportedly already on the waiting list, even though pricing has yet to be announced.
Sitting on GM's Y2 architecture, the Chevy Corvette rolls off the production line of the Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky. Here is the full list of the 2025 C8 Chevrolet Corvette lineup pricing, with the destination fee included:
- 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe:$69,995
- 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible: $76,995
- 2025 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Coupe: $108,595
- 2025 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible: $115,595
- 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe: $113,795
- 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible: $120,795
