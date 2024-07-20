2025 BMW M2 Coupe US Configurator Goes Live, Gas Mileage Rating Not Available

56 photos Photo: BMW

Codenamed G87, the second-generation M2 Coupe rolled out in 2022 for the 2023 model year with 453 horses and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) on tap. 2025 saw the Bavarian automaker improve on this winning formula with more power, paint colors, BMW Curved Display with iDrive 8.5 infotainment, and new interior design accents.