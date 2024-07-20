Codenamed G87, the second-generation M2 Coupe rolled out in 2022 for the 2023 model year with 453 horses and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) on tap. 2025 saw the Bavarian automaker improve on this winning formula with more power, paint colors, BMW Curved Display with iDrive 8.5 infotainment, and new interior design accents.
To arrive in showrooms in the fall, the 2025 BMW M2 Coupe is now available to configure. $64,900 sans destination charge makes it a bit pricier than before, although it's certainly worth every additional dollar. First and foremost, you get an M4 Coupe-matching 473 horsepower.
On paper, that is, for BMW is very conservative in terms of max output ratings. If equipped with the manual, torque remains at 406 pound-feet (550 Nm Nm). Cars equipped with the automatic transmission develop 443 pound-feet (600 Nm), which – in combination with quicker upshifts from said transmission – results in better acceleration to 60 miles per hour (97 kph).
The RWD-only coupe needs either 3.9 or 4.1 seconds to reach that speed, whereas top speed is limited to 155 miles per hour (250 kph). Opting for the M Driver's Package results in 177 miles per hour (285 kph). However, there is a catch. The M Driver's Package is bundled into the Carbon Package, which adds $9,900 to the final price.
What else does it feature? M carbon-fiber electric and heated bucket seats with illuminated M2 badges, carbon-fiber trim pieces on the dashboard, center console, and steering wheel, a CFRP roof that reduces curb weight by 48 pounds (22 kilograms), and 930M wheels in black, silver, or black and silver. The M2 runs a staggered 19- and 20-inch setup, whereas the cooler-looking roof will remove the standard-issue moonroof.
$650 gets you the Lighting Package, sweetening the deal with adaptive full LED headlights and automatic high beams. Based on your steering wheel motion and other metrics, the headlights swivel at speeds no higher than 35 miles per hour, which means 56 kilometers per hour in metric.
Paint colors? The pictured Alpine White, along with Sao Paulo Yellow and Zandvoort Blue, are non-metallic paint colors that do not add a cent to the final price. No fewer than 11 metallic finishes are featured, ranging from $650 to three grand.
The most affordable of the bunch are the $650 Black Sapphire Metallic, Portimao Blue Metallic, Brooklyn Gray Metallic, Skyscraper Gray Metallic, and Vegas Red Metallic. Higher up the spectrum, $2,350 gets you either Frozen Pure Gray Metallic or Frozen Portimao Blue II Metallic. The most expensive finishes of the bunch are Twilight Purple Pearl Metallic, Grigio Telesto Metallic, Java Green Metallic, and Voodoo Blue Metallic at 3,000 buckaroos.
As with lesser versions of the 2 Series Coupe, the M2 Coupe is produced in Mexico at BMW Group Planta San Luis Potosi. Come 2027, this facility will start producing battery-electric vehicles based on the BMW Neue Klasse platform. Because they're due to arrive this fall, there are no EPA gas mileage ratings available for the M2 Coupe and its non-M siblings.
On paper, that is, for BMW is very conservative in terms of max output ratings. If equipped with the manual, torque remains at 406 pound-feet (550 Nm Nm). Cars equipped with the automatic transmission develop 443 pound-feet (600 Nm), which – in combination with quicker upshifts from said transmission – results in better acceleration to 60 miles per hour (97 kph).
The RWD-only coupe needs either 3.9 or 4.1 seconds to reach that speed, whereas top speed is limited to 155 miles per hour (250 kph). Opting for the M Driver's Package results in 177 miles per hour (285 kph). However, there is a catch. The M Driver's Package is bundled into the Carbon Package, which adds $9,900 to the final price.
What else does it feature? M carbon-fiber electric and heated bucket seats with illuminated M2 badges, carbon-fiber trim pieces on the dashboard, center console, and steering wheel, a CFRP roof that reduces curb weight by 48 pounds (22 kilograms), and 930M wheels in black, silver, or black and silver. The M2 runs a staggered 19- and 20-inch setup, whereas the cooler-looking roof will remove the standard-issue moonroof.
$650 gets you the Lighting Package, sweetening the deal with adaptive full LED headlights and automatic high beams. Based on your steering wheel motion and other metrics, the headlights swivel at speeds no higher than 35 miles per hour, which means 56 kilometers per hour in metric.
As far as the interior is concerned, prospective customers are presented with three combos for the Vernasca leather upholstery. Said combos are black with red highlights, black with the M division's colors, and black with blue stitching.
Paint colors? The pictured Alpine White, along with Sao Paulo Yellow and Zandvoort Blue, are non-metallic paint colors that do not add a cent to the final price. No fewer than 11 metallic finishes are featured, ranging from $650 to three grand.
The most affordable of the bunch are the $650 Black Sapphire Metallic, Portimao Blue Metallic, Brooklyn Gray Metallic, Skyscraper Gray Metallic, and Vegas Red Metallic. Higher up the spectrum, $2,350 gets you either Frozen Pure Gray Metallic or Frozen Portimao Blue II Metallic. The most expensive finishes of the bunch are Twilight Purple Pearl Metallic, Grigio Telesto Metallic, Java Green Metallic, and Voodoo Blue Metallic at 3,000 buckaroos.
As with lesser versions of the 2 Series Coupe, the M2 Coupe is produced in Mexico at BMW Group Planta San Luis Potosi. Come 2027, this facility will start producing battery-electric vehicles based on the BMW Neue Klasse platform. Because they're due to arrive this fall, there are no EPA gas mileage ratings available for the M2 Coupe and its non-M siblings.