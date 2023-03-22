2025 BMW 4 Series Facelift Spied in M440i Convertible Form

The second-generation 4 Series launched with great pomp and circumstance, as well as a fair bit of controversy due to its larger-than-life front grille, in May 2020. The Bavarian model received iDrive 8 infotainment with curved displays in January 2023, but BMW isn’t done yet. The facelift, which is referred to as Life Cycle Impulse in BMW jargon, is on the horizon.
Our spy photographers recently captured the refreshed M440i hiding its visual updates under camouflage, sporting a superb-looking shade of blue. Matching brake calipers with the M logo and colors also need to be mentioned, together with trapezoidal exhaust finishers.
Pictured on 19-inch black alloys that cost $600 over the standard 18s according to BMW’s online configurator, the prototype is rocking the standard black soft top rather than the $250 optional Moonlight Black soft top. Neatly camouflaged up front and in the rear, the M440i appears to feature the same ol’ controversial grille. The bumper, however, is redesigned. The same can be said about the headlights, now boasting two arrow-like LEDs apiece.
Tweaked air intakes, taillights, and a slightly massaged rear bumper can be observed as well. Given the lack of rear badging, it’s nigh-on impossible to tell if we’re looking at the standard M440i or M440i with xDrive.
As opposed to the M xDrive of the M4, the lesser 4 Series doesn’t get a rear-wheel-drive mode. M xDrive is also the reason why the M4 now comes with a torque-converter automatic instead of the previous generation’s dual-clutch transmission. Turning our attention back to the M440i, both drive options come with a turbocharged inline-six engine. Codenamed B58, the 3.0-liter powerplant serves as the basis for the S58 in the M4.
Shared with the GR Supra, this engine rolled out in the F30 340i back in 2015. The M440i-spec powertrain features mild-hybrid assistance from a 48-volt system. It produces a stout 382 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) from just 1,800.
There is hearsay that BMW will discontinue the 4 Series and 8 Series after the current generations in favor of the 6 Series. Confused? So am I considering that 6 Series used to mean coupe and convertible back in the day. The current generation, dubbed G32, is a fastback-style 5 Series. It replaced the F07-gen 5 Series Gran Turismo.
There is no concrete information regarding the fate of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, and hearsay suggests the 8 Series Gran Coupe will become a member of the 7 Series family of luxed-up sedans. Regardless of what happens in the near to mid-term future, BMW still believes in combustion engines despite expecting half of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2030. The Neue Klasse platform will spearhead the company's electric vehicle offensive, a platform that will premiere in 2025 in a vehicle with the footprint of the 3er.
Pictured on 19-inch black alloys that cost $600 over the standard 18s according to BMW’s online configurator, the prototype is rocking the standard black soft top rather than the $250 optional Moonlight Black soft top. Neatly camouflaged up front and in the rear, the M440i appears to feature the same ol’ controversial grille. The bumper, however, is redesigned. The same can be said about the headlights, now boasting two arrow-like LEDs apiece.
Tweaked air intakes, taillights, and a slightly massaged rear bumper can be observed as well. Given the lack of rear badging, it’s nigh-on impossible to tell if we’re looking at the standard M440i or M440i with xDrive.
As opposed to the M xDrive of the M4, the lesser 4 Series doesn’t get a rear-wheel-drive mode. M xDrive is also the reason why the M4 now comes with a torque-converter automatic instead of the previous generation’s dual-clutch transmission. Turning our attention back to the M440i, both drive options come with a turbocharged inline-six engine. Codenamed B58, the 3.0-liter powerplant serves as the basis for the S58 in the M4.
Shared with the GR Supra, this engine rolled out in the F30 340i back in 2015. The M440i-spec powertrain features mild-hybrid assistance from a 48-volt system. It produces a stout 382 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) from just 1,800.
There is hearsay that BMW will discontinue the 4 Series and 8 Series after the current generations in favor of the 6 Series. Confused? So am I considering that 6 Series used to mean coupe and convertible back in the day. The current generation, dubbed G32, is a fastback-style 5 Series. It replaced the F07-gen 5 Series Gran Turismo.
There is no concrete information regarding the fate of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, and hearsay suggests the 8 Series Gran Coupe will become a member of the 7 Series family of luxed-up sedans. Regardless of what happens in the near to mid-term future, BMW still believes in combustion engines despite expecting half of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2030. The Neue Klasse platform will spearhead the company's electric vehicle offensive, a platform that will premiere in 2025 in a vehicle with the footprint of the 3er.