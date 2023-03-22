2025 BMW 4 Series Facelift Spied in M440i Convertible Form

The second-generation 4 Series launched with great pomp and circumstance, as well as a fair bit of controversy due to its larger-than-life front grille, in May 2020. The Bavarian model received iDrive 8 infotainment with curved displays in January 2023, but BMW isn’t done yet. The facelift, which is referred to as Life Cycle Impulse in BMW jargon, is on the horizon.

28 photos Photo: CarPix