2025 Audi A5 and S5 Get Digitally Showered With Individual Color Options Inside-Out

One of the biggest reveals of this past week came from Audi – which launched the new naming revolution by making what should have been the B10 iteration of the A4 series the third generation of the A5 family.
From now on, the ICE-powered vehicles will get odd numerals, and the all-electric models will get even ones. That's why the newly introduced Audi Q6 e-tron is the battery-powered counterpart of the popular Q5 crossover, and the Audi A6 e-tron models will soon join the new Audi A5 and S5.
The Ingolstadt-based automaker is undergoing significant changes – like the fact it has dropped all of its coupe and convertible models not just from North America but won't make them anymore for other regions; but it is also looking into minute details, such as the fact that it has stopped making fake exhausts because people hate them.
Of course, everything pales in comparison to the importance of the new A5 and S5 series – which now has a sedan and station wagon model for the first time but won't come to the market with coupe and convertible variants anymore. The Sportback is also useless now that the A5 and S5 Sedan have a hidden liftback body style.
Complete with mild hybrid powertrains and the V6 for the S5 variants, the A5 family will soon become available in Europe – America is only getting the sedan version – where it's already tucked into the online configurator. Not all prices are available just yet, but you can select various personalization elements, like colors. However, maybe you want more hues or more interesting shades.
No worries, across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, even works with newly released vehicles like the 2025 Audi A5 and S5 sedan plus Avant. More precisely, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have unofficially imagined more CGI shades for the newly introduced family courtesy of their resident pixel master.
The color reel is an extensive one, so you get many options that aren't available officially from Audi – like yellow, purple, or green shades – both inside and outside. So, which is your favorite, and what model would you choose between the A5 and S5 plus sedan or Avant body styles?
As a recap, the fresh A5 and S5 series comes to replace both the previous-generation A4 models as well as the second-generation A5 and S5 coupe, cabriolet, and Sportback. The German automaker opted for an evolutionary design that would make them easy to recognize for diehard A4 or A5 fans, but they might also feel a little boring or dull for new customers.
Inside, there's an all-new cockpit treatment – including a separate screen for the front passenger and under the hood Audi's TSI and TDI engines get new stuff like VGT (variable turbine geometry) on gasoline models along with the new MHEV plus system based on 48V technology that's supposedly more efficient than a regular mild hybrid system.
