2025 Arto Motorhome Shakes Things Up with Luxury Touches, Smart Tech, and Industry Firsts

Everybody hates that guy or gal who always goes "First!" in the comments, especially when they have nothing else to add to the conversation. Here's one occasion when "First!" is a mere teaser of awesome things to come.
On that same note, "First!" is not the kind of thing you'd expect to hear from an established motorhome company at the launch of a new model, but Niesmann+Bischoff aims to shatter expectations. The German company has been doing that in the niche of luxury motorhomes for decades, so count on them to know how to word their surprise launches.
The 2025 Arto motorhome is here, and it's a "first" of its kind. Niesmann+Bischoff describes it as the first liner on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis – a challenge the company set for itself and aced by delivering not one but two such motorhomes.
The Arto is not a new model, but this is the first year model that replaces the Fiat Ducato chassis with a Mercedes one while also replacing the old layout and optionals with designs inspired by Arto's fancier siblings, the iSmove and Flair. At the end of it, with the 2025 Arto 78 and the Arto 88, you get two new motorhomes that put the emphasis on comfort, luxurious and smart features, and a level of personalization you'd be hard-pressed to find with most manufacturers.
Both models offer sleeping for four people with an optional double bed that drops from the ceiling over the driver's cab, a full bathroom, a full kitchen, and a dining space slash living room. Both feature double floors that hide an incredible amount of storage options, accessible both from the outside and inside the habitat, tucked away in neat pop-up units at the foot of the bed at the rear.
Both Arto models offer extended autonomy at camp and what the company dubs the biggest tank options in a motorhome of this size. That means 300 liters (79 gallons) for fresh water, 200 liters (53 gallons) for wastewater, and 170 liters (45 gallons) for black water.
While boasting the same Mercedes underpinnings, including the safety systems, the two Artos live like entirely different motorhomes and not variations on the same theme. The Arto 78 is the shorter of the two, with a total length of 7.82 meters (25.6 feet) and maximum permitted weight of 4.5 tons. Meanwhile, the tandem-axle Arto 88 feels slightly more luxurious, offers 9.06 meters (29.7 feet) of total length, and a maximum loaded weight of 5.5 tons.
Design-wise, the biggest differences between the two models are in the styling of the dinette, the location of the kitchen, and the bathroom. The Arto 78 has what Niesmann+Bischoff calls a "magic" transformable bathroom, where the entire wall holding the sink slides to the side to reveal the shower room. This transformation means you can't use the toilet temporarily since it's blocked by the sink.
The Arto 78 is a beauty alright, but the Arto 88 is an RV dream. The dinette is larger and there is room to fit in a bathroom that doubles as space divider between the bedroom and the rest of the living space. It features a shower on one side and a sink with toilet on the other, and you can connect these two spaces into a single one by closing the pocket doors at either end.
Also here you get gorgeous stone finishes and self-tinting automatic glass in lieu of the wall to the bedroom. Speaking of the bedroom, it features a wardrobe unit that would make even world-famous but fictional shoe hoarder Carrie Bradshaw consider leaving New York for a while. It's called The Wall, and it's fully customizable, so each owner gets only the features they need and want, and nothing more.
Customization is a focus with the Arto, and you can tell through the fact that you get 128 variations for the exterior alone and a whopping 25,920 options for the interior on the two models combined. These options are packaged in an online configurator, allowing you to choose "just how much Arto" you want and then style it to your exact tastes.
Niesmann+Bischoff describes this is as a generational shift, with the goal to blend the company's DNA with modern tech to offer customers the perfect motorhome. Make that the perfect motorhomes, because there are two of them.
It also means a 150Ah battery upgradable to 450Ah and 220W of solar cells on the roof, upgradable to 660W as an extra option. A fixed gas tank and smart control of all functions through a dedicated app also help with going off the grid for longer stretches.
The kitchen block is entirely modular, and the dinette doubles as belted seating for passengers during transport. The layout also includes a wardrobe built into the same block that holds the fridge and an elevated queen-size bed with even more storage.
The large-screen smart TV in the living area, which is also present in the Arto 78, is fully retractable in the Arto 88. The kitchen is also personalizable but larger, and packed with all the must-haves of a mobile home, including a coffee machine. Sunrise in the middle of nowhere isn't as nice to look at if you're not sipping from a freshly-made cup of joe, right?
The Arto 78 comes with an MRSP of €116,800 ($126,300 at the current exchange rate) before options, while the Arto 88 starts at €132,000 ($142,700). Niesmann+Bischoff will bring two completed units at the Dusseldorf Caravan Show that kicks off on August 30, and dealers will start selling them this November.