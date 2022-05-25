2024 VinFast Mid-Sized Electric SUV Spied in Europe, Wants to Make Its Next Move

VinFast, the brand from Vietnam that has already showcased some of its vehicles in the U.S., has begun testing prototypes in Europe. While European consumers may have a different taste in cars when compared with Americans, the potential for consistent volumes here cannot be ignored.
Unlike the American market, where VinFast will only have to communicate its marketing messages in a single language, things will be different in Europe. It is no longer a secret that VinFast wants to launch two models on the German market this year.
The EU's largest car market is a good indication of what might happen in other markets, and it will have enough potential for sales volumes. On the other hand, if the brand does not make it in Germany, it might also have a tough time in other European countries, while the company that owns the brand will have to spend on advertising, marketing, and on creating a dealer network.
While VinFast already has two models in its range, increasing its portfolio is a no-brainer for any company interested in raising its sales. Until they will have a shot of becoming more profitable while selling fewer vehicles, the brand will have to be present in the most important markets in Europe, and that is just the beginning.
The prototype seen in the photo gallery was being tested in Spain. While heavily camouflaged, the prototype is based on the VF9. It does appear that the wheelbase is different from the one on the model that was shown in the U.S., while the wheel arches have increased their size.
VinFast's VF9 is the brand's largest model, and it also has different rear lights. Since this vehicle has an even bigger wheelbase, the company might be prepping a model that is even larger than the existing VF9.
