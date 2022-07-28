2024 Suzuki Swift Makes Spy Photo Debut, Likely Features Updated Platform

Sold in Mexico but sadly not available in the United States, the Swift entered its third generation in December 2016 for the 2017 model year. Built on the HEARTECT platform that was introduced in 2014 by the Alto, the subcompact hatchback will be redesigned for the 2024 model year.
Integrating advanced high-tensile steel and ultra-high tensile steel, the HEARTECT platform will be carried over according to hearsay. The Japanese automaker has limited money for research and development, which is why designing a new architecture from the ground up is unlikely.
Codenamed YED, the replacement for the A2L made its spy photo debut in Europe. The fourth-generation Swift will employ somewhat familiar exterior styling cues. The reason for these similarities is explained by the hardpoints, which are the geometric coordinates that come courtesy of the chassis engineers, on which the exterior design team has to join the dots.
Although it’s heavily camouflaged, it’s easy to notice that every single panel has been redesigned to properly differentiate the YED from the A2L. We can further notice updated headlamps and taillamps, all four of them boasting light-emitting diodes, a clamshell hood, and a Ford-style grille.
Pictured in left-hand drive instead of right-hand drive as you’d expect from a Japanese car, the Euro-spec prototype is rocking black-painted alloys wrapped in skinny-ish tires. The rear end is best described as evolutionary, and chances are the interior won’t change too much from the A2L either.
Suzuki currently offers 12- and 48-volt mild hybrids developed in-house. Their only plug-in hybrids come from Toyota in the guise of the Across (rebadged RAV4 PHEV) and the Swace (Corolla PHEV station wagon).
Hearsay further suggests a hybrid is under development, which is plausible given the Euro 7 standard due in 2025. It remains to be seen if the mild hybrids will be joined by a hybrid, and it remains to be seen if the hybrid is an in-house powertrain or a Toyota Yaris Hybrid-based system.
