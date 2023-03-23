2024 Renault Scenic Grows Out of Its Minivan Suit and Into a Crossover-y People Carrier

Having served Renault since 2016, the fourth-gen Renault Scenic is about to be replaced by an entirely new vehicle. The fifth generation has been caught undergoing testing in the cold, in northern Europe, and it will be new all around, including beneath the fresh skin.
One thing that stands out on the 2024 Renault Scenic is the overall design. It no longer looks like a minivan, as it is more crossover-y than before. Renault paid extra care to the nose, which is more upright, and to the front lighting units that are much slender. The bumper should not be that clean looking, as beneath the camouflage, we expect it to feature some angular lines.
Another thing that cannot go by unnoticed is the closed-off grille. This tells us that it has a battery-electric powertrain, which we will talk about in a few moments. The roofline isn’t arched towards the back, and the rear overhang appears to be slightly longer, suggesting that the cargo area is now more generous than on its predecessor. The license plate holder is still positioned on the lower part of the tailgate, and further up, it will have new LED taillights.
Partially visible through the window in certain images, the interior has a large tablet-like display behind the steering wheel. A new infotainment system sits in the middle of the dashboard, next to it. And if anything, it appears to still have a portrait-oriented design. Look for new everything inside the new Scenic, including the dashboard panel, steering wheel, center console, door cards, switchgear, buttons, cubbies, seats, and so on.
In terms of power, it will launch with battery-electric assemblies solely. Reports speak of single- and dual-motor configurations, with front- and all-wheel drive layouts, respectively. Beneath the new skin, it will be based on the CMF-EV platform that has replaced the old architecture used by the Nissan Leaf. This will tie it mechanically to its sibling, the new-age Megane, with which it will share the ‘E-Tech’ suffix, and to the Nissan Ariya. We don’t know anything about the output and torque at this point, nor the range, but it has been reported that it will have a battery pack whose capacity will be rated at roughly 90 kWh.
It shouldn’t be long until Renault’s brand-new Renault Scenic E-Tech sits under the hypothetical spotlight, with no camouflage whatsoever, in an official environment. The unveiling date will be announced in due course, though certain outlets speak of a potential presentation taking place in the coming months. Chances are that, if correct, the first units of the zero-emission car from the diamond brand will start arriving at dealers in selected markets either before the end of 2023 or in early 2024.
