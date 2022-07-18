2024 Range Rover Velar Getting a Nip and Tuck, Will Still Stay Classy

Five years is a lot of time for a vehicle not to get any significant updates, and Land Rover knows this all too well, which is why they have started working on the mid-cycle refresh of the Range Rover Velar.
Still bridging the gap between the Evoque and Sport, the 2024 Velar will continue to take on the likes of the premium compact SUV establishment, albeit with a fresher design, and maybe some technological updates when it debuts, allegedly toward the end of 2023.
Visually, the facelifted iteration, spied testing in prototype form in Southern Europe recently, looks about the same as the current one. Taking a closer look at it reveals that the front bumper is all new, featuring a wider central air intake and smaller side vents. The grille and headlights should be updated too, and for now, the camouflage does a good job at hiding the novelties.
Moving further back, we can see that the rear bumper has a cleaner design. The reflectors do not seem to have been repositioned, and the taillights are likely new, flanking the ‘Range Rover’ lettering in the middle of the tailgate. We are by no means wheel experts, but if anything, expect new sets, joined perhaps by additional paint finishes and maybe some tweaks made to the suspension. Nevertheless, that latter part is pure assumption and should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt.
Our spy photographers couldn’t get close enough to snap a few pictures of the cockpit, but it will retain the minimalistic design, as this is, after all, a facelift and not a new generation. Land Rover could update the software of the infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster and maybe tweak some other things, like the center console. Still, don’t look for any drastic updates. The same goes for the powertrain lineup too.
Visually, the facelifted iteration, spied testing in prototype form in Southern Europe recently, looks about the same as the current one. Taking a closer look at it reveals that the front bumper is all new, featuring a wider central air intake and smaller side vents. The grille and headlights should be updated too, and for now, the camouflage does a good job at hiding the novelties.
Moving further back, we can see that the rear bumper has a cleaner design. The reflectors do not seem to have been repositioned, and the taillights are likely new, flanking the ‘Range Rover’ lettering in the middle of the tailgate. We are by no means wheel experts, but if anything, expect new sets, joined perhaps by additional paint finishes and maybe some tweaks made to the suspension. Nevertheless, that latter part is pure assumption and should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt.
Our spy photographers couldn’t get close enough to snap a few pictures of the cockpit, but it will retain the minimalistic design, as this is, after all, a facelift and not a new generation. Land Rover could update the software of the infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster and maybe tweak some other things, like the center console. Still, don’t look for any drastic updates. The same goes for the powertrain lineup too.