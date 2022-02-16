2024 RAM 1500 EV Unofficially Hopes Lightning and Silverado EV Are Worried Sick

Widely expected to become another installment of the relentless Detroit Three war, the EV pickup truck playing field is going to be riddled with the usual suspects. Mostly...
Sure, a few “new” names are vying for the attention of sustainable pickup truck enthusiasts. One would be the GMC Hummer EV, complete with $110k Edition 1 (sold-out) goodies. Another would be the new kid on the block dubbed Rivian R1T. Although, with the Blue Oval having a stake in the recent IPO-ed company, things are a bit murky at the moment.
Then there’s also Tesla Inc. with its eternally-delayed Cybertruck contender. People have made reservations years ago and are still throwing blind stares into the nothingness of Elon Musk's promises. So, even though they were not that quick to react, it is up to Detroit’s Big Three to happily shoulder the hefty burden of taking full-size EV pickup trucks into the mainstream.
Ford, with its 2022 F-150 Lightning is already hard at work at it. It remains to be seen if they will copiously dominate the niche as per F-Series truck tradition. Or perhaps the inherent “childhood illnesses” will be the downfall of this battery-powered Blue Oval. Slim chances of that happening, though.
Chevrolet is about ready to give us a trio of EV options: Hummer EV, the recently-introduced Silverado EV, and the upcoming Sierra EV sibling. Now it is up to Stellantis, or – more precisely – Ram, to make the next move. And we have no shortage of virtual artists trying to guess how it will unravel.
The latest unofficial attempt shows up in traditional behind-the-scenes making-of style. Courtesy of the virtual artist better known as SRK Designs on social media, of course. Everything starts from the current Ram 1500, and the transformation might seem subtle at first.
Bear with it, though, as the nine-minute-long video is actually passing swiftly through numerous changes. They’re almost all minute yet thoroughly impactful. And long live the full-width LED lightbar! That is one thing all three will have in common (almost) for sure...
