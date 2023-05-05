2024 Ram 1500 Debuts May 10 With "Hurricane" Twin-Turbo I6 Engine From Jeep Wagoneer

As you're well aware, Chrysler is currently transitioning from internal combustion engines to all-electric propulsion. Said transition is for the long term rather than an overnight affair, as you'd expect from a company that joined the zero-emission trend very late in comparison to its direct rivals. The aforementioned transition also includes an element of downsizing, best represented by the phaseout of the HEMI in favor of the Hurricane engine.
Based on the body-on-frame platform of the Ram 1500 pickup truck, namely the fifth generation that rolled out for the 2019 model year, the Jeep Wagoneer is the first application of the inline-six lump. A twin-turbo design rather than a naturally-aspirated mill, the Hurricane comes in two flavors at press time: standard and high output. In the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, it develops 420 horsepower and 510 horsepower, respectively. Peak torque is pretty good as well, with Jeep promising 468 and 500 pound-feet (635 and 678 Nm) on full song from a displacement of merely 3.0 liters.
Both tunes are – obviously enough – easier on the dino juice than the 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI engines. Manufactured in Mexico at the Saltillo plant where all HEMIs – including the Hellcat – are currently made, the Hurricane will be used by the Ram 1500 as well. The North American half of the Stellantis group has recently teased its 2024 model year half-ton pickup truck on social media by means of a short video. It hypes potential customers and Ram loyalists with the imminent arrival of a new force. The Star Wars reference is fine and all, but Ram also refers to… wait for it… forced induction.
Covered by a cloud of dust in the desert setting where Ram also filmed the promo clips for the Hellcat-engined 1500 TRX, the 2024 model year 1500 with the Hurricane engine will premiere on May 10. It's not known if the third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit will also reveal the output figures of the force-fed sixer in this application. We also don't have enough data to tell whether the Hurricane will prove as reliable as the good ol' HEMI, which is a much simpler engine due to its cam-in-block architecture.
The overhead-valve V8 in the Ram 1500 produces 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm), and it's a mild hybrid to boot thanks to a belt-driven motor generator. Connected to an LG-supplied battery, the motor generator can supply the free-breathing engine with up to 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) of torque when needed.
Chrysler – which is officially known as FCA US LLC these days – hasn't electrified the Hurricane. Yet, that is. A 48-volt system is the least the Auburn Hills-based automaker can do, although we've also heard that plug-in hybrids are in the offing as well. Considering that pickups are meant for towing and hauling by design, the additional weight of a plug-in system leads us to believe that the Ram 1500 Hurricane will come as is or/and as a mild hybrid.
