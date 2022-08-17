2024 Porsche Macan EV Hits the 'Ring Looking Like This, Gets Driven Hard Anyway

Porsche's Macan EV is not a secret for quite some time, although its specs are still under wraps, as well as other key details. We do know that it will look like a Macan, and its reveal date is closing in, as prototypes continue to roam the Nürburgring Nordschleife. As usual, we have the latest spy shots prepped for you.
So, take a seat and get ready to get up to speed with the most important things that we think you should know about the upcoming Macan EV before jumping into the photo gallery and scrolling through the photos. Sure, there is nothing to stop you from doing so before you read the text, but just like at a popular fast-food chain, you can have it your way.
Initially, the Macan EV was concealed as a Cayenne, and then its prototypes began using the body that will be deployed in production in 2024. The prototypes in question have been driving in all kinds of conditions for the better part of a year and a half, and it is claimed that they have added up to 1.8 million kilometers (about 1118468 mi.) to their odometers.
The Macan EV was supposed to debut this year, but Porsche officials changed things up earlier this year. The shift included postponing the Macan EV's commercial launch. While the development team has done excellent work on the road, as well as in the company's headquarters, some of its partners are allegedly responsible for the delay.
We already know that the Macan EV will borrow various elements from the Taycan, including the 800-volt electrical system, as well as the gauge cluster, and those are just two things that the two Porsche models will have in common.
Now, even though the Macan EV is no longer a secret, the prototypes still have fake exhaust ornaments, as if they were about to add one tomorrow or something, but this is not fooling anyone.
This time, the prototypes were being tested on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in two versions, one with a bizarre set of wheel arches, and one without. The prototypes also had different wheels, so maybe they were just testing two different configurations while attempting to conceal one of them.
