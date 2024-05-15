2024 Porsche 911 S/T Pops Up for Sale at Florida Dealer, Costs a Ridiculous $911,000

The limited-edition Porsche 911 S/T is a highly sought-after supercar, and it's not hard to see why. It blends the GT3 RS engine and GT3 Touring body with a six-speed manual gearbox. The lightweight parts, rear-wheel drive, and many other goodies, such as extensive carbon fiber use, complete the image of a winner.
Many consider it to be the holy grail of the Porsche 911 lineup, and it's hard to find any reasons against that belief. However, one thing that is a bit saddening is how these units are artificially kept away from enthusiasts who try their best but cannot get an allocation. They might not have bought enough mass-production Porsches from their dealer of choice to qualify or agreed to a sneaky markup.
Such a wonderful opportunity could also be robbed from these prospective well-off customers, even for childish reasons such as not being buddies with a Porsche middleman. Believe it or not, such scenarios have happened.
With an MSRP of around $292,000 and a production run of only 1,963 units, the 911 S/T is undoubtedly one of the supercars aimed at enthusiasts who love an engaging driving experience and have the means to enjoy it. At the same time, it can also be a collector's item because it marks 60 years of 911 history.
But if you weren't among the lucky ones to get an allocation, you are out of luck. Resellers will want to make a serious buck by getting you behind the wheel of such an iconic ride. We recently found a right-hand-drive 911 S/T for sale in the UK, and the selling party wanted over $617,000 for it. That seemed absurd, especially since it was the 221st 911 S/T made. But a Florida dealer just one-upped the British company.
Champion Porsche got their hands on the 712th 911 S/T and is asking $911,900 for it. That's $595,660 more than what the manufacturer received for the supercar. That's four well-equipped 911 Carrera T money. Over half a million dollars can also get you a base-spec Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
The original listing included the asking price but has since been taken down. At the time of writing, the dealer wants prospective customers to call for a quote.
Just like in the other case, it's unclear how the dealer managed to get the green light to sell this particular unit. Porsche's non-VIP customers who got an allocation for the 911 S/T had to agree to an interesting buying formula: lease it for a year, then take ownership. It was the marque's way of avoiding a flipper nightmare. So, this shouldn't have happened.
We suspect that a customer might have given up on this unit and trusted the dealership with finding the supercar a new home. Usually, that's what happens when a buyer wants to remain in the dealer's good graces.
If that's not the case, then the middleman could be in trouble. Porsche tries to take these things seriously. A dealer marked up a 911 Sport Classic (the 911 Turbo S with a seven-speed manual gearbox and a ducktail rear wing) to over $500,000, almost doubling the vehicle's price. Porsche reportedly barred them from getting special vehicles for a little while.
But could the Stuttgart-based brand end up blacklisting the buyer of this 911 S/T for getting rid of it so quickly? Maybe.
At the same time, this could just be a unit the dealer ordered for its stock, and all these enthusiast-related worries are meaningless. The middleman could only expose itself to some hypothetical backlash from the German carmaker.
It remains to be seen if a buyer will agree to spend almost $1 million on a 75-mile GT3 Touring with the GT3 RS engine and a six-speed manual. Someone might just want to preserve a unit in a climate-controlled garage. There are many people out there who don't want to drive these iconic cars and enjoy just looking at them or showing them off.
In the end, such practices only show automakers that they can charge more for their cars. The ones who stand to lose are people who have the means to buy such rides.