2024 Peugeot 3008 Mule Spied With Citroen C5 Aircross Body, Doesn't Fool Us

Before you tell us to get a new prescription for glasses, meet the next-gen Peugeot 3008's mule, which is disguised as a Citroën C5 Aircross. The latter debuted a few years ago, but it would make no sense for it to be tested again by the company's engineers with a smaller body. Instead, it is used as a mule for the next-gen Peugeot 3008.
If you have perfectly clean spectacles or just have your vision on-point through other means, you will notice that the body of this crossover has been chopped in some areas. For example, the rear doors are shorter than they used to be when these components left the production line. The ride height is also different from the model that donated its body for this project.
The current-gen Peugeot 3008 hails back from 2016, when the world was an entirely different place, and Peugeot's I-Cockpit thing was in its early years. A facelift arrived in 2020, back when the world changed completely, but the 3008 did not, because it was among the most popular models in its class, so there was no need for radical measures.
Now, Peugeot is going to have to change the 3008 again, with a bigger interior, more space in the truck, and an entirely fresh powertrain lineup. The company is set to come with only gasoline engines in the range, which will be offered in mild and plug-in hybrid forms, depending on the selected variant.
A fully electric Peugeot 3008 is also in the books, and it is claimed to debut sometime in 2023. The latter will come after the combustion engined-models, as was the case with other models in the Peugeot and Citroën portfolios.
Since Peugeot sells many units of the 3008 each year, it is a crucial model for the success of the brand, so expect the French to bring their A-game on this one.
The prototypes that will feature the production body should be seen in just a couple of months, with a reveal of the production version set to happen in a year from now, if the insider information about this model is entirely correct and nothing else happens down the road.
The current-gen Peugeot 3008 hails back from 2016, when the world was an entirely different place, and Peugeot's I-Cockpit thing was in its early years. A facelift arrived in 2020, back when the world changed completely, but the 3008 did not, because it was among the most popular models in its class, so there was no need for radical measures.
Now, Peugeot is going to have to change the 3008 again, with a bigger interior, more space in the truck, and an entirely fresh powertrain lineup. The company is set to come with only gasoline engines in the range, which will be offered in mild and plug-in hybrid forms, depending on the selected variant.
A fully electric Peugeot 3008 is also in the books, and it is claimed to debut sometime in 2023. The latter will come after the combustion engined-models, as was the case with other models in the Peugeot and Citroën portfolios.
Since Peugeot sells many units of the 3008 each year, it is a crucial model for the success of the brand, so expect the French to bring their A-game on this one.
The prototypes that will feature the production body should be seen in just a couple of months, with a reveal of the production version set to happen in a year from now, if the insider information about this model is entirely correct and nothing else happens down the road.