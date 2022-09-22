2024 Peugeot 3008 Mule Spied With Citroen C5 Aircross Body, Doesn't Fool Us

Before you tell us to get a new prescription for glasses, meet the next-gen Peugeot 3008's mule, which is disguised as a Citroën C5 Aircross. The latter debuted a few years ago, but it would make no sense for it to be tested again by the company's engineers with a smaller body. Instead, it is used as a mule for the next-gen Peugeot 3008.

22 photos