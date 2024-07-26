2024 Nissan Z Nismo vs. 2023 Z Performance Drag Race: Is the Nismo Worth it?

The 2023 Nissan Z Performance and 2024 Nissan Z Nismo are siblings just one year apart, with some noticeable differences. However, while the top Z trim is arguably much prettier, has better pipes for singing at high RPMs, handles better on the track, and whatnot, it does come at a higher cost. And how does a Chevy Corvette Stingray fit into all this?
Before getting into the nitty-gritty technical specs and features, let's first see how they performed on the Dunnville Autodrome drag strip in Ontario, Canada. With Sam from the "Sam CarLegion" YouTube channel driving the Nismo, both cars started with a couple of roll races.
For the first one, they floored it from 43.5 miles per hour or 70 kilometers per hour. The manual Z Performance model outperformed the Nismo in auto mode, scoring its first and only victory that day. The rules were not changed during the second race, but the loser switched to manual. They left things in a tie and went for a drag race.
The Nismo obviously won, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, while the Nissan Z Performance took 4.8 seconds to get there. The former finished the 1/4-mile in 12.4 seconds, with the latter clocking in 13.5 seconds. That's a 1-second difference from 0 to 60 and a 1.1-second difference down the 1/4-mile worth $12,780.
Sound-wise, the Nismo is victorious again by a landslide. The V6 from the Nissan Z Performance sounds okay on a good day, but it's not even close to the highest-performing version, which sounds fuller and meaner, like it was made for no-nonsense racing. Now for the power figures and other silly technical terms.
A 2024 model in the United States also boasts a 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve 6-cylinder engine that develops 400 horsepower at 6,400 RPM with 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of twist at 1,600 RPM. The base MSRP is $52,970, without other fees like the $1,140 destination charge.
Switching over to the beefier and more aerodynamic 2024 Nissan Z Nismo, its 3.0-liter V6 produces 420 horses with 384 lb-ft (521 Nm) of torque. On the performance spec sheet, the two RWD sports cars in question seem quite similar, apart from the obvious extra oomph. Still, one important differentiator is the 9-speed automatic transmission system, but you can also get one on the cheaper version.
Of course, it goes without saying that the higher-performing model comes with Nismo-tuned suspension features, larger diameter shocks, higher spring rates, special Akebono brakes, a reinforced underbody, and other whacky racing things.
The other obvious factor is the price. The Nismo's MSRP is $12,780 more than the Z Performance at $65,750. While we're at it, the most basic 2024 Z model is the Sport RWD, which costs $42,970.
The most noticeable changes are on the exterior. The Nissan Z is a handsome car—some might even call it sexy—but the Nismo would steal its prom date if we're talking brawns and looks. It has a more aggressive grille that goes nicely with the thin, red Nismo bottom lip and badge. The red strip continues on both side profiles and ends up stylishly on the rear bumper. It's also present on each mirror.
Looking at the rear spoiler, the Nismo has a wider three-part element, which looks like it's pouring onto the sides of the car itself. The stock Z Performance only has its rear spoiler on the trunk.
So, after all is said and done, is the Nismo worth the extra cash? Well, that depends on who buys it and whether they use it on the track where it belongs, or take it grocery shopping. It's amazing on the track but doesn't do so well with milk and cheese storage capacity. There's also one more thing to consider.
While we've yet to see a price tag dangling from the 1064-hp and 828 lb-ft (1,123 Nm) of torque 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, and it will undoubtedly be insanely expensive for the average Joe, there's another little sports car that could fit right in this price range: the 2024 Chevrolet Stingray.
Excluding fees like destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees, and optional equipment, the base MSRP for the 490-hp Stingray is $68,300, making it only $2,550 more expensive than the Nismo. Well, the 1LT trim actually starts at $69,995, widening the gap to $4,245. Still, you get 70 more hp and 81 more lb-ft (110 Nm) of twist, so you're not paying extra just for looks.
Maybe a drag race between the Chevy Stingray and the Nissan Z Nismo is more suitable than what we saw during this race. In fact, when the 2025 Corvette ZR1 finally hits the streets, someone should race every generation model to see how much Chevy has improved the bloodline over the years.
The 2023 Nissan Z Performance has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine developing 400 hp and 350 lb-ft or 474 Nm of torque. Its 6-speed manual gearbox sends that power only to the rear wheels. The starting price in the US was around $53,000; in Canada, it was 62k CAD (Canadian dollar).
The Nismo's interior isn't too shabby, with a slightly different interface layout depending on what the screen is displaying. There are some red accents here and there, like on the Recaro seats, some red stitching where appropriate, paddle shifters, a sporty steering wheel with Alcantara on the sides, and red Start/Stop and driving mode buttons. The rest stays more or less the same, in a good way.
Also, because we're comparing siblings, it's important to consider the fuel economy. The Nissan Z Performance can do 18 MPG (13 L/100km) in the city and 24 (9.8 L/100km) on the highway, which means 20 MPG (11.7 L/100km) combined. The Nismo does 17 MPG (13.8 L/100km) in the city and 24 on the freeway, and combined, it can use 19 MPG (12.3 L/100km). The overall 1-MPG (0.6 L/100km) difference isn't much to write home about.
