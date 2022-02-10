2024 Nissan Armada Rumored With Twin-Turbo V6 Power

Once the go-to engine choice of America, the V8 is a dying breed. You can blame legislation for its demise, legislation that brought EVs into the mainstream. Toyota, for example, phased out the gas-guzzling V8 in the half-ton Tundra in favor of a 3.4-liter V6 powerplant with two turbos.
Just like Toyota, the peeps at Nissan are rumored to follow suit. For the 2024 model year when the Armada is due a ground-up redesign, the body-on-frame sport utility vehicle will reportedly drop the current 5.6-liter V8 from the VK family of powerplants. The 90-degree motor boasts 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet (560 Nm) of torque in the 2022 model.
Given that even the Sequoia switched to a twin-turbo V6, it’s hard to classify this rumor as wishful thinking. Automotive News understands from a dealer that wishes to remain anonymous that we’re dealing with a newly developed engine, which is a little curious if you know Nissan’s ways.
More specifically, the Japanese automaker has recently announced that it’s abandoning the development of new combustion engines for Europe-bound vehicles. Chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta blames Euro 7 regulations, otherwise known as the de facto ban on internal combustion in the EU.
On the upside, Nissan will continue developing ICEs for the U.S. market. If you want my two cents, the Japanese automaker could use the VR architecture from the Z sports car and GT-R grand tourer for the Armada’s powerplant. The VQ in the mid-size Frontier could very well be a possibility as long as it’s capable of taking some boost from a couple of spinny lads.
AN says the all-new Armada will reach dealers nationwide in late 2023.
In the meantime, the 2022 model can be yours from $48,900 excluding taxes and optional extras. At the other end of the spectrum, the best-equipped trim level tops $68,300. For a full-size SUV, it’s money well spent given that you’re treated to quilted leather seats and a tri-zone entertainment system.
