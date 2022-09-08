2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Leaves the Crowded Spaces Behind, Hits the 'Ring for More Testing

With production kicking off back in December of 2019, the second generation GLA is about to blow three candles off its birthday cake in just a few months from now. And since Mercedes-Benz wants to keep it on the competitive side of the premium subcompact segment, they are preparing a mid-cycle refresh.
Our spy photographers have managed to capture yet another prototype, and this one was taken to the Nurburgring. It looks identical to our previous encounter, dating back to the end of June, with the camouflage hiding its entire face and part of the rear end.
When the Stuttgart brand will finally peel the artificial skin, which is understood to happen in the first half of 2023, with the vehicle perhaps launching for the 2024 model year in the United States, it will reveal the visual updates. These will revolve around the front and rear bumpers, grille, and lighting units at both ends, though for now, the rear bumper carries over with no changes whatsoever.
We’d expect Mercedes to give the facelifted GLA new wheels too, and perhaps additional colors for the exterior, as well as new upholstery and trim inside. The software for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster should be updated too, and it is believed that it will get a new steering wheel too, and no trackpad on the center console anymore. The bucket seats will be reserved for the AMG versions, which will top the family in terms of pricing and performance.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA will reportedly launch with the same engines as its predecessor, which will comprise the usual gasoline offering, perhaps joined by at least one diesel option on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean. The lineup should be rounded off by a plug-in hybrid, and the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit powering the aforementioned AMGs.
