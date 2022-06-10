2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Getting Nose and Butt Jobs, Hides New Appearance Beneath Bandages

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA is getting ready for its first nip and tuck, with the German automaker spotted testing a prototype in the open, in a premiere.
Set to replace the current iteration, which will blow three candles off its birthday cake at the end of the year, the facelifted GLA will follow in the footsteps of Mercedes’ updated compact family in terms of visuals, getting new front and rear ends, and maybe some tweaks inside and beneath the skin.
Wrapped in camouflage, the front bumper looks much cleaner than the one of its predecessor. The grille does not seem to have changed that much, though it should have a fresh pattern. Also, the three-pointed star logo in the middle is definitely bigger. The headlights are also new, and they sport different graphics.
For the moment, the facelifted GLA retains the same rear bumper, diffuser, and fake exhaust trim of its predecessor. The tailgate hasn’t changed a bit either, and it still incorporates the license plate holder in the middle, below the corporate logo. Nonetheless, it is clear that the taillights are brand-new, and even though it’s almost impossible to distinguish their shape due to the vinyl stickers, it is clear that the graphics were updated, too.
Speaking about the engine family is tricky at this point, as we have no clue whether Mercedes will give it new mills, update the current ones, drop some of them, or maybe all three. Still, look for the usual gasoline units, joined by at least one plug-in hybrid, and, who knows, perhaps a diesel for Europe. The driving experience might be enhanced by additional safety gizmos. As for the unveiling date, the facelifted GLA could show its uncamouflaged face in a premiere in the first half of next year, likely launching as a 2024 model in the United States.
