2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Shows Sober Exterior and High-Tech Cockpit in New Spy Shots

While the C- and S-Class have been renewed, the E-Class, which bridges the gap between the two models, and takes on the executive segment for sedans and wagons, continues its testing and fine-tuning phase.
We can say that we have seen it in almost all important environments these past few months, and the latest scoops, brought forward by our spy photographers, reveal two prototypes of the car, with their front and rear ends under wraps, and part of the interior design.
Were you expecting a dashboard panel similar to that of its smaller and larger brethren? Well, we weren’t, considering that we already laid eyes on it in a set of very revealing images that came from China. It has a big screen incorporated in the middle of the dashboard, next to a tablet-like display behind the new three-spoke steering wheel.
We can see a few buttons on the center console, below the infotainment system, which seem to be touch-capacitive. It may not be the best choice, but at least they are there to help drivers control certain functions of the car, adjusting the music volume, and choosing the desired driving mode. The button for the hazard lights appears to be physical, and if you’re wondering about that yellow and red sticker, it is there to remind engineers to keep the interior under wraps.
Looking like an evolution of the current one, the all-new E-Class features sweptback headlights with new signature for the daytime running lights, different grille with a single horizontal slat, flush-mounted door handles, and new taillights that should be similar to other four-door models from the brand’s modern lineup. The restraint styling, with not that many differences over the C-Class and S-Class, is typical of Mercedes, and other premium car companies, which have a Russian Doll design approach when it comes to certain rides.
Expected to be based on the MRA II architecture, the brand’s rival to the likes of the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series should launch with different engines, including 2.0- and 3.0-liter units, and electric assistance. Don’t act too surprised if you will see some diesels in Europe, and topping them all in terms of power will be the full-blown AMG versions. The new E-Class is understood to debut next year, and it will likely be a 2024 model when it makes its way to the U.S.
