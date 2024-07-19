2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Vanquishes Nissan GT-R, AMG GT S, and Camaro ZL1 Over the 1/4-Mile

Let's cut straight to the chase. We have the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and the 2017 AMG GT S, followed by the ludicrous 2017 Nissan GT-R, and last, but certainly not least, the ground-pounding 2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. These four amazing high-performance cars will compete over the quarter to see which is the superior machine.
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 has been making a lot of buzz lately because it's new on the market. However, the media noise also comes from some of its controversial features, such as the AWD system that enthusiasts tend to frown upon. Many claim "real" sportscars have rear-wheel drive, like the Toyota GR Supra, Nissan Z, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette, and many others.
Aside from that, it's properly equipped for any race. The GT 63 has a "handcrafted" AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of developing 577 hp at 5,500-6,500 rpm and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of twist at 2,500-5,000 rpm.
That power is squeezed into the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system via its AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G 9-speed gearbox. This means it can hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.1 seconds. The standard MSRP is $175,900, but this model was a bit more expensive, at a well-rounded $180k.
During a previous race between the 2024 GT 63 and a 2016 GT S, the former won by a bus length, proving that Mercedes sportscars not only get heavier with time but also faster. However, the older version costs around $60,000, while the 2024 GT 63 model is $115,600 more expensive.
The 2017 Nissan GT-R has a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of torque. The auto 6-speed transmission system sends all that power to every corner. The model from this race cost $101,000, making it the second cheapest car here.
The cheapest model is the $73,000 2022 Chevy Maro ZL1, equipped with the astounding 6.2-liter supercharged V8, which produces 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm). Its 10-speed automatic transmission system funnels that brute power to the rear wheels only. A 2024 ZL1 starts from $72,100 and outputs the same performance numbers as the two-year older model.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe is AWD, so it would naturally race the only other all-wheel-drive machine on the track, the Nissan GT-R. Then, the AMG GT S will go up against the Chevrolet Camaro because they're both rear-wheel-drive vehicles.
First, the Chevy sportscar and the GT S went into auto mode for a 31-mph (50 kph) roll race. It was close, but the cheaper, American-built car won by about a car length. The second time, they upped the speed to 50 mph or 80 kph in manual mode, and the Mercedes-AMG GT S crossed the finish line first by about two car lengths.
Switching to drag racing, the Mercedes won again by about a train length this time, leaving the Camaro in the dust. While the Chevy tried its best to close the gap during the second drag race, it still lost.
The AWD vehicles were next for one manual mode roll race from 50 mph or 80 kph. It was a photo finish, with the Merc seemingly coming out in front by mere inches.
During the two drag races that followed, it was neck and neck right until the end, where the AMG won by a car length each time. The 0 to 60 mph timer stopped for the Nissan GT-R at 3 seconds flat and at 3.1 for the GT 63. However, the Mercedes got the 1/4-mile checkered flag in 11.1 seconds, while its opponent did it in 11.2 seconds.
If we were to compare the two winners, we'd see that the 2024 AWD Mercedes-AMG GT 63 was faster than the 2017 RWD AMG GT S by 0.4 seconds. It also means the Mercs occupy the top two spots, with the Nissan GT-R in third place and the Camaro in fourth.
Next, the 2017 AMG GT S, which is rear-wheel drive, has a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine that produces 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) of torque.
Now, because the Dunville Autodrome drag strip in Ontario, Canada, doesn't fit all four cars safely, Sam from the "Sam CarLegion" YouTube channel decided to race them a bit differently than he normally does: in pairs.
