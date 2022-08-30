2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Hides Minimal Changes Beneath Thick Camo in First Scoops

Earlier this month, we’ve seen the first prototype of the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 in the open, and more recently, our spy photographers have managed to snap the GLA 45 in a premiere too.
Finished in gray and riding on a set of rather small wheels for a model born in Affalterbach, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 will get revised front and rear ends, a few novelties inside, and maybe some tweaks beneath the skin.
In the looks department, the thick camouflage up front hides a new bumper, updated grille that should still have vertical slats, and new headlamps. The taillights are also new, yet the rear bumper, diffuser, and quad tailpipes have yet to go under the knife. Also, it’s worth noting that the wing is smaller than usual, so this is another thing that should be changed.
Just like the lesser models, the facelifted GLA 45 is believed to get an updated version of the MBUX system. The center console, and steering wheel will be all-new as well, reports say. Beyond these, we wouldn’t hold our breath for much else when it comes to the interior of the premium subcompact sporty crossover, save perhaps for fresh upholstery and trim.
Power will still be supplied by the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, shared with the rest of the ‘45’ models. In the current iteration, it develops 382 hp (387 ps / 285 kW) in the normal variant, and 415 hp (421 ps / 310 kW) in the range-topping GLA 45 S. However, the latter is a forbidden fruit in the United States, and it will probably remain that way.
Curios when the mid-cycle refresh of the GLA 45 will premiere? Maybe in the first half of next year, and by the time it makes its way to our market, it could be a 2024 model.
In the looks department, the thick camouflage up front hides a new bumper, updated grille that should still have vertical slats, and new headlamps. The taillights are also new, yet the rear bumper, diffuser, and quad tailpipes have yet to go under the knife. Also, it’s worth noting that the wing is smaller than usual, so this is another thing that should be changed.
Just like the lesser models, the facelifted GLA 45 is believed to get an updated version of the MBUX system. The center console, and steering wheel will be all-new as well, reports say. Beyond these, we wouldn’t hold our breath for much else when it comes to the interior of the premium subcompact sporty crossover, save perhaps for fresh upholstery and trim.
Power will still be supplied by the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, shared with the rest of the ‘45’ models. In the current iteration, it develops 382 hp (387 ps / 285 kW) in the normal variant, and 415 hp (421 ps / 310 kW) in the range-topping GLA 45 S. However, the latter is a forbidden fruit in the United States, and it will probably remain that way.
Curios when the mid-cycle refresh of the GLA 45 will premiere? Maybe in the first half of next year, and by the time it makes its way to our market, it could be a 2024 model.