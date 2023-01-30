2024 Mazda CX-90 Leak Reveals Its Body in Great Detail Hours Before the Official Launch

The three-row SUV is highly anticipated by many of the brand’s customers, fans, and even the competition. Tomorrow, the wraps are coming off and the vehicle will finally join the automaker’s ranks as its contemporary crown jewel.
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is set to make its debut on Tuesday morning. Someone, however, published a photo showing the SUV from a great angle. It reveals the side profile, the lighting signature, the window trim, and, most importantly, the overall shape of the high-riding vehicle.
Firstly, we get another great shot at admiring the new color called Artisan Red Premium which debuts with the CX-90. It was first accidentally shown off in a real-life setting a little over a week ago by a TV star. However, we learned about the crimson shade back in November 2022. In this particular photo, it looks a little bit darker, and more restrained, with burgundy or even cranberry tones. Sunlight will surely do a number on this SUV since it may allow for some playful reflection and refraction, depending on how the paint layers were applied.
The leak published on the popular platform Reddit also confirms that the CX-90 might not have any version with plastic cladding. The wheel arches are finished in the same great-looking color. Let’s just hope it’s not going to be an optional extra or something included only for the highest trim. The chrome accents and especially those added at the bottom of the doors contrast beautifully with the window trim, the wheels, and the roof rails. This gives the vehicle that premium look Mazda was after right from the get-go.
It’ll be interesting to see if the Japanese carmaker will offer customers its version of the Shadowline or Night package. Blacking out these elements could help the SUV gain a sportier look.
But probably the most important part is how the rear of the SUV is shaped. Looking at the C-pillar, we can see that the automaker wanted to maximize space for those that will be seated in the third row. At the same time, this slightly arched back may indicate the existence of a generous trunk even when the rearmost seats are being used.
Similarly, the rear passenger door we get to see here displays a somewhat bigger size than that available to the front passenger. This is a good thing as it can allow for ease of access, one feature families will love. The doors also reminds us of the CX-60's look. The same sensible design is also found on the bigger unit.
Thanks to the “Unboxed” teaser campaign we kept learning more about the CX-90 during these past couple of weeks. We’ve seen the grille, some interior bits, and pieces, the headlamps, the stoplights, and we even heard the hyped six-cylinder power unit. But all this shy revealing was done with great care, even if some information slipped through the cracks.
Finally, this last leaked preview we get looks like a render. However, it shows all the right elements that have been slowly uncovered through several videos during this month. From the headlight shape, the grille, and the chrome accents to the overall shape and size… Everything’s there. This truly is the 2024 Mazda CX-90 finished in Artisan Red Premium. Now let’s wait until we can discover it in full detail.
Don’t forget – the CX-90 will also be available as a PHEV!
Tomorrow, a car meets its driver. As Mazda CX-90 Unboxed concludes, international film star, Hiroyuki Sanada, reveals the first-ever Mazda CX-90.— Mazda USA (@MazdaUSA) January 30, 2023