2024 Mazda CX-90 Imagined as Three-Row, 7 or 8-Seat Flagship SUV for North America

Even though it will invest billions of dollars into EV development, Mazda is not exactly in a hurry to bring them to life. As such, is anyone surprised that U.S. production plans do not involve electrics until around 2026 or even 2027?
On the other hand, the Japanese automaker is indeed in a rush to bring to life even more crossover and SUV models. Especially of the North American variety, as it looks. And this is only logical. Remember, last year the company announced plans to further expand its CX series of CUVs which already encompasses the CX-3/CX-30 subcompacts, the CX-4/CX-5/CX-50 compacts, and the CX-8, CX-9, plus CX-60 mid-size crossover SUVs.
The strategy calls for the further arrival of three other nameplates, the CX-70 (exclusive to North America as the CX-60’s sibling), the CX-80 (a mid-size version for international markets, not available in North America), and the largest-of-them-all CX-90 that will act as the brand’s CUV flagship across the important North American region. Of these new introductions, all based on a freshly developed architecture created for longitudinal powertrains and rear- or all-wheel drive setups, only the CX-60 has seen the light of day, so far. Complete with inline-six mills and even a powerful e-Skyactiv PHEV – but they’re all forbidden fruits for U.S. fans.
Interestingly, Mazda will next reveal the CX-90 flagship CUV, as per a couple of teasers that showed it to be a larger model (possibly the largest to date) equipped with inline-six engines but also the “performance-oriented” plug-in hybrid system, not just new colors – such as the ritzy Artisan Red Premium. But how large it really is, that is anyone’s guess – at least until next month when the camouflage will drop for the official introduction.
Until then, some people might feel a little anxious, right? Well, no worries, as the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists have everyone covered – and from multiple angles. Now, the latest to unofficially spill the large beans are also the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of the soon-to-be-released Mazda CX-90 large SUV for the United States market. Even better, the resident pixel master also added an interesting twist.
While most other CGI design outlets refrained from advancing any dimensional traits, the host imagines the CX-90 will definitely arrive as a bigger crossover SUV than the current CX-9 (which is not even sold in Japan because it’s too large!) while also packing a three-row arrangement and seven or eight seats. Well, that would certainly be quite a big jump for Mazda, as the CX-90 would suddenly clash with other representatives of the family-oriented segment, such as the Ascent, Telluride, Palisade, Traverse, Pathfinder, Highlander, Pilot, or Armada, among others!
