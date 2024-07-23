2024 Lexus GX 550 Off-Road Project Clearly Is No Pavement Princess, Despite the White Gown

Phoenix, Arizona-based Westcott Designs is not exclusively biased toward TMNA (Toyota Motor North America) SUVs and trucks, but it's pretty clear that a great deal of its social media influence derives from interactions with its line of products.
Both Toyota and Lexus did great after the first six months of the year, as the former is trailing General Motors by a little over 100k units, and the latter was up almost 12 percent to more than 167k vehicles for "its best-ever first-half sales in its 35-year history."
Some products worked better than others – Lexus reported that during the first six months of the year, its electrified vehicle sales jumped 46.5 percent, representing 36.5 percent of the total sales volume. Also, its SUV deliveries jumped a more traditional benchmark – they were up 15.7% during the first half of the year, with newcomers like the TX family or the GX 550 taking the lion's share.
Speaking of the latter, it seems the luxurious cousin of the reborn 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser has stepped positively into the aftermarket realm, judging by the numerous build projects. Especially white examples with black body details seem to have a nice way of attracting attention, and the latest example comes from Westcott – a white Lexus GX 550 in a sea of all-new, darker Tacoma builds (an example is embedded second below).
The Lexus GX 550 build project easily shows that it doesn't take much to make it look stunning – the aftermarket outlet fitted it with their signature WD 2.5/.75" lift kit, dropped it on Method Race Wheels 703 Bead Grip 17-inch wheels with a positive (+35) offset dressed in Gloss Titanium shod in 35-inch Toyo Open Country AT3 tires, and also got the WD modular roof rack on top of it. Voila, that's all.
Otherwise, this is probably a stock 2024 Lexus GX 550 – the luxury mid-size off-road crossover kicks off at $64,250 with Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, and Overtrail or Overtrail+ grades, and the third generation is manufactured on the TNGA-F body-on-frame variant of the TNGA platform. It's twinned with the 2024 Land Cruiser, but while Toyota gives it the 2.4-liter hybrid i-Force Max powertrain with 326 hp in America, Lexus opted for a more elegant 3.4-liter V35A-FTS twin-turbo V6.
It rocks 260 kW (349 hp) and 649 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque, and with it, the Lexus GX 550 has a towing capacity of up to 3,600 kg (8k pounds). No worries, the GX 550h electrified powertrain was also confirmed, but Toyota and Lexus are waiting to see its impact on the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser before launching it on the GX. So, what do you think of this off-road-focused build – is it a yay or a nay?
