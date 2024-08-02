2024 Lexus GX 550 Build Project Looks Menacingly Dark on Matching Off-Road Wheels 

The local Lexus division, along with its parent company Toyota Motor North America, is doing great in the US automotive market – after the first six months of the year, they rose to an impressive 1,186,647 units, a jump of 14.3%, and now stand just a little over 103k vehicles shy of the market leader – General Motors.
Sure, the namesake Toyota brand easily took the lion's share with over one million units sold during H1, but that doesn't mean Lexus was proportionally an underachiever. Instead, while rivals like Acura and Infiniti posted negative figures, the luxury brand rose 11.9 percent to no less than 167,211 vehicles. It's obvious the success is due to a compelling range which includes sedans, sports cars, and loads of crossovers, and even some dedicated off-road SUVs like the all-new 2024 Lexus GX 550.
The latter, twinned with the J250 Toyota Land Cruiser but featuring a classic ICE powertrain – a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 with 349 hp instead of the 326-hp inline-four turbo hybrid mill from the LC, has become a sort of darling of the aftermarket realm. Well, at least as far as Phoenix, Arizona-based Westcott Designs is concerned, that is. The outlet is not exclusively biased toward TMNA's SUVs and trucks, but a great deal of its social media influence derives from it.
For example, they share a lot of builds that are based on the big beast Sequoia, but they're also slowly and steadily tapping into the potential of the latest Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck. The same can be said about the 2024 Lexus GX 550. Just recently, we shared a clean example that, despite the white gown, clearly didn't act as a pavement princess. There's also a gray unit dressed in either Incognito or Atomic Silver (one thing is for sure: these official hues need to be more different from each other) added just recently.
However, our attention was attracted like light in the vicinity of a black hole by the Caviar (it's a black shade, seriously) build project they created together with the specialists over at Method Race Wheels. The aftermarket outlets believe the Lexus GX 550 "represents a bold evolution in luxury SUVs, blending rugged off-road capability with sophisticated design," and decided to chip in to make it better prepared for just about anything.
The enhancements include the Method 703 Bead Grip aftermarket wheels shod in 35-inch tires, a Westcott Designs lift kit ($499.95) to make it a trail expert, and a modular roof rack ($995) for adding just about anything needed to make an adventurous overlanding expedition a resounding success. So, what do you think? Is it menacingly dark or just off-road-focused and stylish at the same time?
