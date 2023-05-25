2024 KTM EXC Models Are Here to Rock the Enduro World With Tons of Novelties

It's hard to find a name as important in the enduro world as that of KTM. The Austrians have entered this universe three decades ago, during which time they won 126 world titles in various competitions. And that number is likely to grow even higher, now that the 2024 model year EXC family has been unleashed.
The range is significantly refreshed compared to what came before. In all, about 95 percent of the components that went into the seven bikes of the range are new, and they also work in new and improved ways.
Just as before, the EXCs come as both two- and four-stroke engined machines. The former group comprises the 150 EXC, 250 EXC, and 300 EXC, while the latter the 250 EXC-F, 350 EXC-F, 450 EXC-F, and 500 EXC-F.
Regardless of what bikes we're talking about, one of the most important changes is the fitting of a brand-new frame to hold the engines. We're talking about hydro-formed, laser-cut elements that feature new longitudinal and torsional flex parameters. The sub-frame is new too, made of polyamide and aluminum in a bid to keep the weight of the bike down.
The frame sits upright and prepped for the challenges of enduro riding thanks to the deployment of a new 48 mm WP XACT closed cartridge spring fork, complete with a new mid-valve piston. An updated shock system also helps the bike ride along without issues.
KTM says the "the suspension at both ends remains fully adjustable for compression and damping by way of hand clickers," requiring no tools for adjustment. That's an industry first, apparently, and should make the EXCs offers impossible to refuse to riders who know what they're after.
The bodies of the seven bikes have been redesigned as well, with input from KTM's Red Bull riders. For the two-stroke machines, an 8.3-liter tank is featured, while the four-stroke relies on an 8.9-liter tank.
The design of the front fender is different than before, now featuring fins. Those have been installed to help with keeping mud away from the bikes' radiators and their riders. LED headlights have been installed on the family's models.
The engine themselves have been significantly revised. In the case of the two-stroke ones, something called Throttle Body Injection takes the center stage. Used for the first time, it's supposed to deliver "ultra-smooth power delivery, while eliminating the need for re-jetting at different altitudes." For these bikes, there are two engine mapping options to choose from, depending on needs.
The larger bikes had their engines tilted backward by two degrees to help with handling. As an new option, these two-wheelers can be fitted with traction control and, "for the first time ever on an enduro machine," a Quickshifter function.
KTM says the full lineup of the 2024 EXC should be ready for competition and selling from dealers' lots as soon as next month. Pricing was not disclosed.
