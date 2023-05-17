2024 KTM 450 SMR Stays the Same as Before, Only Better Dressed

Most motorcycle makers out there have a habit of concentrating their new model year releases in a very short timeframe. It perhaps a better way to hide the not-so-extraordinary changes that are brought to famous motorcycle families most of the time. Not the Austrians from KTM, it seems, as they keep on rolling out new products almost all year long, regardless of how low or high profile changes are.
After the company introduced the 2023 890 SMT back in April, it is now time for the 2024 model-year 450 SMR to make its debut. Described as "the bar of reference for Supermoto," it brings with it just a touch of upgrades, all of them visual, but probably enough for the two-wheeler to continue to remain a solid choice for riders.
The core of the machine remains the 450cc SOHC engine held in the frame. Capable of developing 63 horsepower, it offers enough punch for it to be chosen by Lukas Hollbacher and ridden to the AMA Supermoto title, and very close to a win in the FIM World Championship. The engine comes with two mapping options, and it's subject to changes in the bike's posture and performance that can be imposed by a rider thanks to launch control or traction control systems.
The 17-inch wheels (of the Alpina alloy variety) fitted front and rear are backed by a WP XACT fork and XACT shock up front, and Brembo braking hardware all around. Both wheels are wrapped in Metzeler Racetec tires for the proper grip.
All of the above are features we've already had on the bike and, as the saying goes, if something is not broken, don't fix it. Since there wasn't much KTM could do to improve the two-wheeler for the new model year, the focus fell, as usual, on the paint job offered with the bike.
So, the new KTM 450 SMR offers a new paint scheme that throws around on various body parts a mixture of orange, white, black, and purple. The frame itself is black, and for the effect to be enhanced even further, so are the wheels. We're told the livery chosen for the new model year was inspired by the "1990 KTM bikes barreling around international racetracks."
KTM says the refreshed 450 SMR will be available on dealers' lots later this month, but makes no mention as to whether the pricing of the ride is different than before.
One important thing to keep in mind is that the 450 SMR is not street legal, and can only be used on the track for racing purposes. For people used to riding it, it remains a solid proposition as far as their racing goals are concerned, so we'll probably see a lot of this machine in upcoming motorcycle competitions.
