2024 Kia EV9 Bestowed With IIHS Top Safety Pick Award

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently tested Kia's largest electric passenger vehicle yet. According to the IIHS, the 2024 Kia EV9 missed out on the Top Safety Pick+ accolade because it hasn't undergone the updated moderate overlap front crash test.
GT-Line and Land grades produced before February 2024 do not qualify for an IIHS award, for the organization found their performance to be poor. The Wind, Light Standard Range, and Light Long Range trim levels feature LED projectors with low beams that never exceed glare limits during testing.
The front crash prevention system also received top marks in all scenarios from the safety boffins, with the 2024 Kia EV9 avoiding a 37-mph collision at night when using its high beams. With the low beams, the impact speed was reduced by 15 miles per hour (24 kph).
Founded in 1959, the Virginia-based nonprofit organization also praised the seat belt reminder's performance and the LATCH system's ease of use. It goes without saying that EV9 aced the crashworthiness tests, namely the small overlap front, original moderate overlap front, and updated side impact tests. The video below shows how the zero-emission sport utility vehicle performs in the small overlap front test.
One of the safest crossovers in the segment, EV9 can upgrade to Top Safety Pick+ status if the crossover scores either acceptable or good in the updated moderate overlap front crash test. Only the IIHS knows when said crash test will be conducted. In the meantime, the Top Safety Pick accolade will have to suffice.
Said range applies to the Light RWD, which is joined by the Light Long Range RWD. Starting at $59,200 for model year 2024, the long-range version tops 304 miles (489 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. It's the longest-range spec available today, with the Light Long Range RWD flaunting second-row captain's chairs.
Twinned with a soon-to-be-revealed crossover from sister brand Hyundai, the 2024 Kia EV9 also comes in Wind AWD flavor. The front-mounted electric motor, dual sunroofs, and other goodies result in a shorter driving range, namely 280 miles (451 kilometers) at most.
The Land AWD also clocks 280 miles on a full charge in the combined test cycle, whereas the GT-Line AWD makes do with 270 miles (435 kilometers). At full chatter, the sporty-looking EV9 GT-Line AWD nets 379 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of twist. If you prefer your family-hauling crossover with internal combustion, Kia has got you covered with the V6-engined Telluride at $36,190 with front-wheel drive or $2,000 extra with all-wheel drive.
Originally produced in South Korea, the family-sized utility vehicle started production at West Point in Georgia in May 2024. Fingers crossed that pricing will go down after localizing production, for $54,900 sans destination is a helluva lot of money for a Kia with 230 miles (370 kilometers) of range.
