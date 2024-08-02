2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line Is Not Thirsty, but It Has Other Problems

11 photos Photo: Daily Motor on YouTube | Edited

Are you dreaming of buying a sedan that doesn't break the bank and sports Robocop vibes? Well, Hyundai thought about your desires and has created a very elegant, modern, and surprisingly cool sedan—the Sonata. Pick the N Line trim, and you'll have a sporty commuter that can double as a fun family vehicle. The best thing about it? It's not going to make you a friend of the closest fuel station!