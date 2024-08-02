2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line Is Not Thirsty, but It Has Other Problems

Are you dreaming of buying a sedan that doesn't break the bank and sports Robocop vibes? Well, Hyundai thought about your desires and has created a very elegant, modern, and surprisingly cool sedan—the Sonata. Pick the N Line trim, and you'll have a sporty commuter that can double as a fun family vehicle. The best thing about it? It's not going to make you a friend of the closest fuel station!
But before we dive into this article's main topic, allow us to thank Hyundai for doing what other automakers (such as Ford) are not. The South Korean marque sells not one, not two, but three sedans! And one of them is all-electric!
Ford's Jim Farley recently said that Americans should fall back in love with smaller cars, even though his company gave up on most of them and only kept the iconic Mustang in its lineup.
What's even better is that these sedans have great MSRPs. The most basic Elantra costs $21,625, while the hybridized and more fuel-efficient version is $4,600 more expensive. The Ioniq 6 is a bit pricier because it's battery-powered, but an MSRP of $37,500 doesn't feel like it's too much these days.
Our star, the Sonata, has a starting cost of $27,500. The N Line trim makes it look sportier for a premium of $7,450, but it also gives the front-wheel-drive ride a 99-hp bump in power output. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine pumps out 290 hp instead of 191 hp. The one you'll see in the video below has a pre-tax and -fee price of $36,310.
It can get even better, though! If you want this cool-looking sedan, there are two hybrid trims available. Both the SEL and Limited should return a combined fuel consumption of 47 mpg (5.0 l/100 km).
However, this vehicle has two problems. The model used for this range test appeared to have a slight issue with the speedometer, which displayed a speed five mph higher than the GPS measurement. The driver had to set the cruise control to 76 mph (122 kph) to obtain an accurate result.
However, it's important to underline that speedometers may recalibrate as the vehicle's tires wear down or may display inaccurate readings if the rubber rings aren't the correct size.
While it's not lacking in the design department in the slightest, the company does have some PR issues in the US. The "Kia Boyz" trend that started on TikTok and expanded like wildfire caused many to reconsider purchasing a Hyundai or a Kia despite all newer vehicles being as secure as their peers.
There are owners out there who still fear leaving their cars outside overnight. The so-called USB trick prompted nefarious actors to break into vehicles and take them for joyrides or use them for all sorts of illegal activities. Some major insurer providers came up with a list of models they wouldn't provide coverage for any more as a direct effect of that trend.
They still do, which is why some municipalities have chosen to take the auto brands to court. Their main argument was that Police officers were spending too much time and resources dealing with theft reports.
Adding insult to injury, in 2023, Hyundai and Kia dominated the top 10 most stolen vehicles ranking.
On top of that, Hyundai has also been dealing with mechanical woes. The all-new Santa Fe, for example, has been recalled for a transmission issue. The company thinks that a software update will fix the problem, but some owners had their units bought back after not one but two transmission failures.
This is not a good look and must be frustrating for the brand because Consumer Reports recently said that the previous-generation Santa Fe was one of the most reliable midsize SUVs you could buy on the secondary market. So, the marque does know dependability. However, the same organization placed Hyundai in the 11th spot in its most recent reliability ranking.
The South Korean brand has also been dealing with engine issues. Many frustrated customers are taking to social media to complain that their new cars need to be serviced often and are having trouble convincing the technicians to perform the required work at no cost to them. Before this, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 owners had to deal with the company not wanting to provide an immediate fix for the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). It first tried a software update, which didn't work for everyone. The parts replacements came later.
At the end of the day, all this shouldn't scare you. No automaker is selling the perfect vehicle. If it did, every single other car company would've gone bankrupt. So, if you want the good-looking Sonata N Line in your driveway, start asking for quotes right away. Just make sure the warranty is valid, and you're doing everything by the book.
Per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Sonata N Line should have a combined fuel economy of 27 mpg (8.7 l/100 km), while highway driving should result in a consumption of 32 mpg (8.8 l/100 km).
A welcomed surpriseThose are pessimistic figures. According to a Daily Motor real-world fuel economy highway test, the front-wheel-drive Sonata N Line covers 36 miles per gallon, which means that on a full tank, it can drive 570 miles (917 kilometers). Not too shabby!
While it's not unusual for carmakers to set their vehicles' speedometers slightly off, a difference of five mph (8 kph) seems excessive. If the driver hadn't used a GPS device for this test, the outcome could have been misleading because the vehicle would have been traveling at 65 mph instead of 70. Going slower would certainly help with a better fuel efficiency figure.
Public perceptionThe other, more serious issue is that the Sonata N Line is a Hyundai. The marque has made great strides in the past few years and has evolved surprisingly well. Just look at its lineup. Both the new Santa Fe and the Ioniq 5 N stand as proof that Hyundai has great designers and isn't afraid of pushing boundaries.
The company tried to remedy the error of not adding an engine immobilizer in the first place by telling owners they would have to schedule a service visit for a software update. Upon completion, they had to apply a sticker to the driver-side window that should've deterred people from trying to break in. Sadly, that didn't work out very well. Thieves and vandals continued to target Hyundais and Kia.
Overthinking? Not worth itHowever, this recall is not clear. The brand chose to update the software of Santa Fes produced after April 24, 2024, but the customers we mentioned above took delivery of models manufactured prior to that date. Early adopters who might experience the same tranny issue might have to wait. The "treat the customer as a beta tester" mindset seems to be expanding.
