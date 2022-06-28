2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leaked Ahead of Official Reveal, Enjoy It While You Can

Hyundai's Ioniq 6 was accidentally leaked online earlier today. Since we were not a part of the embargo agreement, there is nothing to stop us from showing you the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6. This would not have been possible without the work of a couple of people who spotted the leak, screen-grabbed the article, and saved the photos. Kudos to them from our side.
The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 was set to be revealed this month, and it is the company's second Ioniq-branded EV. You can see it as the Ioniq 5's brother, and it is set to be on sale in the U.S. in the first half of next year. We do not have pricing information yet, but hold your horses, the Ioniq 6 has not been officially revealed yet.
It is close to a Tesla Model 3 when size, shape, and specs are concerned, so expect something similar from a pricing perspective. Do not quote us on that just yet, though.
The Ioniq 6 builds on the E-GMP platform of the South Korean industrial conglomerate, while its design reminds us of the Prophecy concept that Hyundai showed back in 2020.
In many ways, this is Hyundai's version of the Kia EV6, but, as you can see, it looks like they do not share body components, which is an interesting choice on behalf of the company.
Instead of rebadging models to save money, Hyundai and Kia have gone wild from a design perspective with their EVs, which share a platform, along with key specifications, but have different styling directions.
Hyundai has not announced anything regarding powertrains, but it would be fair to expect them to be carried over from the Ioniq 5.
In other words, the base model might come with a rear-wheel-drive configuration, 225 horsepower, 258 lb.-ft., and a 58-kWh or a 77.4-kWh battery. The all-wheel-drive model will come with the 77.4-kWh battery as standard, while its two-motor setup should bring a total output of 320 horsepower and 446 lb.-ft. of torque.
The latest EV from Hyundai comes with a drag coefficient of 0.21, which is the same as Tesla's Model 3. The interior resembles the one found on the Ioniq 5 but is scaled to a four-door coupe body. It might not be the prettiest new car out there, but it is not exactly ugly, either. It is just a bit awkward, though.
On the inside, the driver will have a 12-inch display for the gauge cluster, and a 12-inch touchscreen for the multimedia unit. While other markets will be able to have rearview cameras instead of side-view mirrors, U.S. models will not get those.
The sleek-looking Hyundai was inspired by some of the first aerodynamic vehicles of the late 1930s, as well as the 1947 Saab 92, as SangYup Lee, Hyundai's head of global design, explained to the folks over at MotorTrend (the story was taken down), who were unfortunate enough to drop the ball on the story before the embargo for the Ioniq 6 was over.
