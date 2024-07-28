2024 Hot Wheels Case P Reveals an Exciting Super Treasure Hunt

I just returned home after two amazing days of driving a special car. It's the first time I've ever done tandem drifting, and I'm excited to tell you about it soon.
Despite visiting several toy shops recently, I haven't found any new Hot Wheels cars for my collection. Still, some collectors in my area were luckier than me. They started coming across Mix K's Super Treasure Hunt item (the Mazda 787B), which means we are several cases behind as usual. Patience is necessary in this game, but at least we can use that time to prepare our "Must-Have" lists for future purchases.
I showed you a preview of Case N almost three weeks ago. And if you thought Mattel had no more surprises in store for the 2024 Mainline series, you should reconsider. Looking at what's coming up in Case P, I'm sure at least some of these cars will trigger a genuine shopping frenzy for hardcore collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Back then, Case L showed up with a '58 Impala featuring a similar Day of the Dead-themed livery. I loved that car and am still sad that I sold it. But I'm glad you can still pick it up for $10 or less on eBay. The new '59 Impala also bears Larry Wood's signature, but it has existed longer. It debuted in the 2003 Pride Rides series, albeit initially using the '59 Bel Air name.
Fast forward to 2012, it was the '59 Impala in the premium Hot Wheels Racing Series Stockcar lineup. We haven't had a new variation since the 2022 Dollar General release, and I'm keen on finding it in one or two months from now when it finally shows up.
If you want the full collection, consider the Aventador LP 700-4 (it came out in 2018) and the Aventador J (2019). The Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo is one of my all-time favorite designs, and I still have some at home. Leeway Chang designed the casting for its 2016 debut, with 11 variations coming out (including the STH).
It's insane to think this is the first variation that uses Real Riders wheels. It would have been better with the 10-Spoke Modern rims front and back, but I'm sure some of you would rather have this mismatched setup. Spectraflame Red works great on this vehicle, and I can already see these going for more than $100 in a month or two.
The Studebaker Champ is back for the second time this year. And if you think about it, it has had great iterations since it appeared in the 2022 Super Treasure Hunt series. But how long before we'll have another Premium version to look for? If there's one car I never expected to see in the Mainline series, it's the Aston Martin D4GT High-Speed Edition. Craig Callum designed this new casting, and that ZAMAC finish is bound to convince many people to buy at least one.
The latest version of Vetuskey's Chevy Chevelle SS is the third one in the past two years. It deserves a Car Culture or Boulevard appearance at this point, but only time will tell if it will get there. Mattel appointed Fraser Campbell to design a new casting, too. And you might remember I showed you a sneak peek a few months ago.
The '95 Mazda RX-7 features a variation of the Project MU livery we saw earlier this year, and it could be one of the coolest ones we've seen in the Mainline series. The good news is that Gordon Murray's T.50s has finally joined the Hot Wheels universe, thanks to Fraser Campbell's work. The choice of wheels is not so fortunate, and we need a set of Real Riders on it ASAP!
Surprises just keep coming, and Shawn Moghadam's Tesla Model S Plaid is one of them! Mattel hasn't used Ryu Asada's Model S since 2019, even though it had developed ten iterations until then. I recently saw some collectors fighting over Hot Wheels cars at an Asian event. And I imagine similar scenes will happen due to the release of the latest color for the Toyota Supra.
By the looks of it, Mattel hasn't abandoned the Tred Shredder, although no new iterations have come out since the 2021 Treasure Hunt model. The Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR is one of the last few interesting appearances in Case P (alongside some of the cars that showed up in previous cases). But it's not likely it can garner as much attention as the '69 Mercury Cougar Eliminator.
It's the fourth one in three years and was previously part of the 2022 Flying Customs line. The grey LB-Silhouette WORKS GT 35GT-RR VER.2 is probably the least impressive variation from El Segundo since the casting debuted in 2021. Liberty Walk fans will still pick it up, but I'd much rather focus on getting last year's Team Transport variation instead.
Regular Treasure Hunt
Case N arrived with a DMC DeLorean Treasure Hunt, which was pretty cool. It's better than some fantasy items we've seen in previous mixes. And I guess you can say we're lucky to get another interesting TH in Case P. It instantly reminded me of the 2022 Treasure Hunt series.
Super Treasure Hunt
But it all pales against the might of the new Super Treasure Hunt collectible. The Celero GT was the only flop of the year, but I guess it was inevitable. We can look forward to the fifth Lamborghini STH item: the Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo. Two of the most expensive ones I have spotted on eBay are the '71 Lamborghini Miura SV (listed for as much as $500) and the Sesto Elemento (going up to $300).
Case P Highlights
With those special items out of the way, let's see what else Case P hides inside. If you were happy to see the 2016 Ford GT Race in green the last time, you might enjoy the new '17 Ford GT, too. It's the 18th variation of the Mark Jones-designed casting and the third to feature a white finish. It's slightly better than the 2019 Exotics iteration, as it has red stripes instead of silver ones.
The S800 is the latest model to join the Hot Wheels Honda lineup, and it's a replica of a historic Japanese race car. But for some reason, I'm more excited about the second version of the 'Tooned Toyota Supra, which reminds us of the second movie in the Fast Saga. The Silverado EV RST is back in black, but there's more.
It's quite impressive in Dark Green, and I'm picking one up for my collection. I'm not sure about the new version of the 'Tooned Charger, but that doesn't mean it's guaranteed to become a peg-warmer. A few people are eager to buy the Orange Koenigsegg Jesko, but it desperately needs a different set of rims to stand out.
