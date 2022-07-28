2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Shows 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Similarities

What do you call a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV with a Japanese twist? Draped in camouflage, this fellow is the 2024 Honda Prologue EV that General Motors will manufacture on the BEV3 electric vehicle platform.
Twinned with the luxury-oriented Cadillac Lyriq and the slightly smaller Chevrolet Equinox EV, the Japanese crossover shares quite a few styling cues with the Blazer EV. The most obvious of the bunch are triangular quarter windows. The area between the A- and C-pillars is extremely similar as well, and the same can be said about the protruding door handles. Even though it’s more affordable, the Equinox EV will get flush door handles.
There’s no mistaking the Prologue will be closer to the footprint of the Blazer EV instead of the Equinox EV, putting it firmly in the mid-size crossover segment. From the rear, we can see placeholder taillights and a rather tidy rear bumper. The cutline of the rear hatch is reassuringly obvious, and the rear window is incredibly small for this kind of vehicle.
You can blame the sloping roofline and rising waistline for the rear window’s size, but on the upside, the rearview camera is mandatory on all U.S. vehicles since May 2018. The rear wiper appears to be identical to that of the Blazer EV. As for the front end, the design teaser published by Honda back in May 2022 offers a pretty detailed glimpse at the finished product.
On track to launch in late 2023 for the 2024 model year, the Prologue may be pushed back to early 2024 due to supply chain issues. Confirmed back in June 2021, the Prologue should be available with single- and dual-motor options. The Blazer EV gets FWD as standard, and the 1LT promises up to 247 miles (make that 398 kilometers) of driving range on a full charge.
The 2LT features either FWD or optional AWD, as well as up to 293 miles (472 kilometers). Next up, the RS can be had with FWD, AWD, and RWD. The automaker’s range estimate is 320 miles (515 kilometers) for this trim level. Finally, the performance-oriented SS comes exclusively with all-wheel drive. Rated at 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet (879 Nm), the Chevrolet Blazer EV SS needs less than 4 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph).
