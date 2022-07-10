2024 Ford Ranger for the U.S. Expected With Longer Bed Than Outgoing Truck

2023 will be the final year for the T6-based Ranger in the United States. Presently offered solely with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and 10R80 ten-speed automatic, the mid-size pickup is available in two configurations: SuperCab with the 6” box or SuperCrew with the 5” box.
The SuperCrew outsells the SuperCab by a tremendous margin, but on the other hand, many prospective customers are put off by the bed’s length. Not willing to lose any more customers to segment rivals, the suits in Dearborn have apparently decided to extend both the wheelbase and box of the SuperCrew for the 2024 model year. A prototype in this configuration has been recently spied by Automotive News testing in Dearborn, Michigan.
A different affair from the global Ranger that’s manufactured in South Africa and Thailand, the North American variant is twinned with the Bronco. Manufactured in Wayne at the Michigan Assembly Plant, the body-on-frame utility vehicle features an evolution of the T6 vehicle architecture, internally referred to as T6.2 by the Ford Motor Company. While on the subject of evolutionary developments, General Motors will do pretty much the same thing with the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. Both of them will drop the 31XX vehicle architecture in favor of the 31XX-2.
As part of the switch to the 31XX-2, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit is expected to drop all three current engine options in favor of a four-cylinder turbo. The 2.7-liter mill from the Silverado 1500, to be more precise, which is more than adequate thanks to 310 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute as well as 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) at 3,000 rpm.
The Ranger, on the other hand, is believed to carry over the 2.3-liter EcoBoost with minimal improvements over the 2023 model. Higher up the spectrum, the Raptor will be offered stateside with the Bronco Raptor’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. The Aussie-spec Ranger Raptor makes 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) while the U.S.-spec Bronco Raptor is much obliged to squeeze out 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).
