2024 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500Z Fells Like the S650 CGI Mashup No One Expected

Right now, while Chevy is lost in Corvette awe, both Dodge and Ford are feeling up to the task of fundamentally reshaping the pony and muscle car worlds. And some fans even think the virtual realm will provide them with solutions.
Dodge easily dropped a couple of nukes into the Challenger and Charger family. First, the 2023 model years are the last hurrah for the ICE-powered versions, and people will get to act all collector about them with seven new models. Secondly, the EV preview of the shape of things to come is dubbed the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. And it’s a two-door, all over again!
Ford, naturally, could not resist the urge to try and snatch away some of the hype – especially as far as ICE fans are concerned. So, they dropped the most recent 2024 Ford Mustang teaser, announcing the S650 seventh-generation official introduction for September 14th in Detroit, at the rescheduled automotive show.
Of course, that constitutes massive bait for the digital realm, and the virtual artist better known as tuningcar_ps on social media could not resist the temptation to play with simple yet quirky stuff – such as imagining a next-generation Shelby GT500… with a CGI mashup Z-car twist. That is right, the pixel master did not contend with just imagining the rear POV of the high-performance muscle car version. Instead, he also somehow thought fitting to make it half of a 2023 Nissan Z, in the process.
Well, this might be his muscle car cup of tea, but we still have to wonder – how could a 400-hp Japanese sports car keep up with a coupe that is born and bred for supercharged muscle car shenanigans that even today fiddle with at least 760 ponies on tap? Still, these are the mysterious CGI mashup ways of “Japanese American” cars, it seems…
