2024 Ford Mustang Project 6GR Aftermarket Wheel Options Previewed

The peeps at Project 6GR are much obliged to improve the S650 Mustang’s appearance with a set of aftermarket wheels. No fewer than three styles are offered, at least for the time being, starting with 7-SEVEN wheels inspired by the carbon-fiber wheels of the S550 Shelby GT350R.
Said wheels aren’t cheap, though. $1,960 is the starting price listed on the aftermarket company’s website for the gloss-black finish, whereas the carbon fiber-like hydro dip costs $1,500 per corner at the very least. Based in Glendale, the guys and gals at Project 6GR can spruce up the pony car from Flat Rock with a ten-spoke design that kicks off at $1,760 a wheel.
Promising direct fitment and performance, all three wheel options are photoshopped on the Dark Horse rather than your dime-a-dozen GT. Said wheels are further complemented by Pirelli Trofeo rubber boots that Ford bundles with the Handling Package. You can further notice yellow-painted brake calipers supplied by Brembo, squeezing on 13.9-inch brake rotors.
Those who aren’t up to date with the S650 might be asking themselves where the Dark Horse fits in the lineup. Think of it as the Mach 1’s nearest equivalent, a GT-based performance version designed specifically for driver enjoyment. Joined by the track-only Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R, the road-going Dark Horse can be optioned with carbon-fiber wheels, the first time this option has been offered beyond the N/A Voodoo V8-engined Shelby GT350 and S/C Predator V8-engined Shelby GT500.
Rather than a flat-plane crankshaft powerplant or a blown bruiser, the Dark Horse employs the well-known Coyote. The biggest difference over the Coyote used in the S550 is the addition of a second throttle body, which is why Ford targets circa 500 horsepower from the Dark Horse.
The GT should make in the ballpark of 480 horsepower. As for the redesigned EcoBoost, expect a small improvement over the 330 horsepower and 350 pound-foot (475 Nm) of torque of the S550.
