2024 Ford F-150 Lightning "Launch Edition" Arrives in Norway With Eye-Watering Price Tag

Norway leads EV adoption in the European continent with the highest share of new all-electric vehicle purchases on a global level. Back in 2022, electrics made up a whopping 80 percent of new car registrations in the Scandinavian country that gave us Helly Hansen.
The Ford Motor Company has recently announced that it's ramping up the production capacity for its most popular nameplates, emphasizing all-electric vehicles like the F-150 Lightning. Merely 15,617 units were delivered stateside in 2022, but by the end of 2023, the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center will triple its production capacity to a whopping 150,000 vehicles. A small number of those will be sold in Norway as 2024 models, exclusively in the form of the F-150 Lightning Lariat.
Not just any Lariat, though, but a "Launch Edition" offered in limited numbers, exclusively in Antimatter Blue. Care to guess how much this Norway-specific variant of the F-150 Lightning costs? As per the brochure attached below, 1,183,000 kroner is the recommended selling price. That means 111,725 dollars at current exchange rates, which is quite a bit more than the Lariat with the Standard Range pack for the USA.
No longer available for retail order stateside due to high demand and limited production capacity, the F-150 Lightning is a whopping $59,974 for the entry-level Pro work truck. At the other end of the spectrum, the fully-loaded Platinum will set you back $98,074. As for the Lariat, make that $75,974 with the Standard Range battery and $85,975 for the larger one. Quite a big difference compared to its Norwegian cousin, alright!
In the press release attached just under the brochure below, the Dearborn-based automaker reiterates that it's doubling production capacity to 150,000 vehicles at the Rouge complex in Michigan this year. The Ford Motor Company doesn't mention how many are coming to Norway, but we do know that deliveries will start next year, which makes the Launch Edition a 2024 model.
While it may be silly to call the F-150 Lightning that way after so much time since it first arrived at dealers in the United States, bear in mind that this is the first time the F-150 Lightning is going global. It's also silly on Ford's part to prespecify the smaller of two batteries, which offers a range of 386 kilometers (240 miles), exactly like the stateside variant because Ford has yet to determine how much range it offers in the WLTP. As a rule of thumb, the EPA standard is more realistic in determining a vehicle's range compared to the WLTP.
Ford hasn't even bothered detailing what's standard in the press release for Norway's initial batch of F-150 Lightning electric trucks, but fret not because we know from the brochure what's in the offing. 2.3-kW Pro Power Onboard opens the list, followed by intelligent adaptive cruise control, 20-inch aluminum wheels in Carbonized Gray, a spray-in bedliner, and B&O audio.
Leather upholstery in black and gray, traffic sign recognition, and a roll-up tonneau cover are included as well. Last but certainly not least, standard goodies further include a 360-degree camera system, Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Hitch Assist, automatic high beams, wireless phone charging, and a built-in scale to boot.
