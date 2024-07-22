2024 Ford Bronco RTR Package Starts at $9,995; You Can Go Wilder With $18,995 ROVR

The 2024 model year has arrived for the OEM+ Ford Bronco RTR tuner build, and the more adventurous and more expensive Ford Bronco RTR ROVR also tags along.
Back in 2009, when Vaughn Gittin Jr. started the concept of designing, developing, and manufacturing OEM+ performance vehicle packages for Ford's product line, he probably didn't think that his RTR Vehicles – which stands for 'Ready to Rock!' – would be 100% on point when it comes off-road SUVs.
However, with the introduction of the reborn sixth-generation Ford Bronco, that desiderate became true quite literally with help from the inaugural 2021 Ford Bronco RTR tuning build. Years later, the OE+ package grew alongside its destination vehicle and now seeks to help it rekindle the attention of savvy off-road vehicle enthusiasts.
Indeed, the Ford Bronco is going through a rough patch – after the first six months of the year, the eternal Jeep Wrangler has kept its title as America's most popular body-on-frame SUV with more than 77k units. The problem for Blue Oval's take on the BOF class is that the Ford Bronco is not even second – the runner-up was the ages-old Toyota 4Runner with 66,550 sales, an SUV that was launched in 2009 as a fifth-generation iteration.
Instead, the Ford Bronco came third with a little over 50k deliveries, and it shrunk more than 14% compared to the first six months of last year. As a response, Ford is trying to augment profits ahead of a potential restyle for the 2025 or 2026 model year – and the range now starts from the more expensive Big Bend at almost $40k for the 2-Door variant. You can also choose Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Heritage Edition, Badlands, Everglades, Wildtrak, and Raptor models above it.
But if that's not enough, the 2024 Ford Bronco RTR is ready for anything with visual enhancements and improved functionality on or off-road. The package is available on all trims and body styles and comes with the RTR Signature Grille with LED lighting and modular center bar, Tonal Gray/Orange Fury/ Grabber Blue/Hyper Lime graphic options, the RTR Molle Accessory Plate, two aftermarket wheel options (RTR Tech 6 or RTR Evo 6 in Satin Black or Satin Charcoal), among others.
This package starts from $9,995, and you can add optional goodies like the $1,899 RTR Lighting package, the $1,999 RTR Leather Interior package with four color options for the seats, and also a $4,100 (+ installation) RTR Protection package, which includes an RTR rear tire carrier, rear bumper, rock sliders, front bumper end caps, and a tailgate stop. If that's still not enough "to set your Bronco apart from the herd," RTR Vehicles also offers the Bronco RTR ROVR upgrade.
Starting from $18,995, the more adventurous SUV has become available starting this year with an even bigger list of components and the same three-year or 36k-mile warranty plus special graphics.
