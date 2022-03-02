2024 Dodge Muscle Car Set to Come With "Sound You Can't Imagine"

Dodge is set to launch an electric muscle car in 2024, and the American brand has revealed more information about it during the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 presentation. It appears that the first electric muscle car, at least, the first one from Dodge, will overlap existing vehicles on sale when it appears, instead of outright replacing them. This is a confirmation of previous information, but it still counts.
Unlike other future vehicles, the upcoming electric muscle car from Dodge was not teased in the form of a sketch, like the 2024 Ram 1500 EV, or presented in a concept form, as was the case with the first electric Jeep.
Instead, we have an image posted by Stellantis on Twitter that reveals the fact that Dodge will launch electric performance muscle cars from 2024 as part of the group's rollout of BEVs in the U.S., which involves a Battery Electric Version for each newly launched vehicle from 2024 onwards.
So yes, Dodge's electric muscle car was reconfirmed, and it appears that Chrysler will also get one or several "lifestyle family cars," as the plan reveals. Mind you, these are just the first BEVs to arrive in those ranges. Every vehicle in the U.S. line-up of the Stellantis group will get an electric version once it gets a new generation or direct replacement that will be launched starting 2024.
Eventually, Stellantis will have over 25 Battery Electric Vehicles in its U.S. product portfolio by 2030. Some of those have been previously confirmed, while others are just beginning to be placed into the plan as something that will happen, without too many further details.
Well, in the case of the electric muscle car from Dodge, we already know it will be able to do burnouts, despite having an all-wheel-drive configuration. Donuts are also possible, as Tim Kuniskis, the Dodge brand chief, explained many months ago.
The news this time is that Dodge has developed a special sound for the electric muscle car. It appears that potential customers were asked about such a vehicle, and sound was mentioned as an important component, as was the ability to perform donuts and burnouts.
During a media event held on March 1, 2022, in Amsterdam, after the Dare Forward 2030 presentation, Carlos Tavares told journalists that the Dodge muscle car will come with a "sound that you cannot imagine," as Automotive News (sub. req.) reported.
Depending on how the vehicle will be used, engineers are also considering making the sound more powerful or louder, in a way to mimic the experience in a conventional muscle car.
As we previously reported, 2024 might be the last year when Dodge will offer its supercharged V8 for its muscle cars, so be sure to get one by then if you desired one, or you will have to resort to the second-hand market, which may have significant markups due to scarcity.
Instead, we have an image posted by Stellantis on Twitter that reveals the fact that Dodge will launch electric performance muscle cars from 2024 as part of the group's rollout of BEVs in the U.S., which involves a Battery Electric Version for each newly launched vehicle from 2024 onwards.
So yes, Dodge's electric muscle car was reconfirmed, and it appears that Chrysler will also get one or several "lifestyle family cars," as the plan reveals. Mind you, these are just the first BEVs to arrive in those ranges. Every vehicle in the U.S. line-up of the Stellantis group will get an electric version once it gets a new generation or direct replacement that will be launched starting 2024.
Eventually, Stellantis will have over 25 Battery Electric Vehicles in its U.S. product portfolio by 2030. Some of those have been previously confirmed, while others are just beginning to be placed into the plan as something that will happen, without too many further details.
Well, in the case of the electric muscle car from Dodge, we already know it will be able to do burnouts, despite having an all-wheel-drive configuration. Donuts are also possible, as Tim Kuniskis, the Dodge brand chief, explained many months ago.
The news this time is that Dodge has developed a special sound for the electric muscle car. It appears that potential customers were asked about such a vehicle, and sound was mentioned as an important component, as was the ability to perform donuts and burnouts.
During a media event held on March 1, 2022, in Amsterdam, after the Dare Forward 2030 presentation, Carlos Tavares told journalists that the Dodge muscle car will come with a "sound that you cannot imagine," as Automotive News (sub. req.) reported.
Depending on how the vehicle will be used, engineers are also considering making the sound more powerful or louder, in a way to mimic the experience in a conventional muscle car.
As we previously reported, 2024 might be the last year when Dodge will offer its supercharged V8 for its muscle cars, so be sure to get one by then if you desired one, or you will have to resort to the second-hand market, which may have significant markups due to scarcity.
#Stellantis is setting the course for #BEV sales with 100% in Europe and 50% in the United States by the end of this decade. #StellantisDareForward pic.twitter.com/rl0TJuPGKm— Stellantis (@Stellantis) March 1, 2022