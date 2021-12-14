5 RWD Mazda6 Expected in 2022, Will Get Straight-Six Gasoline and Diesel Engines

2024 Dodge Challenger Expected With 3.0L “Tornado” Straight-Six Turbo Engine

Four years ago, the rumor mill suggested a brand-new engine for multiple brands under the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles umbrella. Currently owned by Stellantis, the peeps at FCA still haven’t confirmed or denied the hearsay. 26 photos



Dubbed T6, the largest member of the Global Medium Engine family could replace the 5.7-liter HEMI used by the outgoing



It’s pretty safe to assume a minimum output of 100 horsepower per liter and, at the very top of the range, the 500-horsepower barrier is within the automaker’s reach with nothing more than more boost and a re-mapped engine control unit. Further expected with hybrid assistance, the straight-six engine may be connected to the



Still an eight-speed transmission, just like the current 8HP, the newcomer incorporates an electric motor that puts out anything between 80 to 160 kW (107 to 215 horsepower). The motor is also capable of sustaining 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) on full song, which is a lot in combination with the internal combustion engine. Speaking of which, forced induction helps the Tornado develop peak torque lower in the rev range compared to the 5.7-liter V8.



