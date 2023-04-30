2024 Defender Expands Its Territory With a 5.0-Liter V8, Outbound Edition and Country Pack

This April, Land Rover marked the expansion of the Defender range, providing an even more myriad of options for its discerning customers. The new additions to the Defender lineup include the Defender 130 Outbound, the 500 PS Defender 130 V8, and a County Exterior Pack for Defender 110. The brand new Defender 130 Outbound is perfect for adventurers with its five seats and ample space for all their gear.
Together, let's discover how these luxury explorers offer hard-to-match levels of comfort and off-road capabilities, making them the perfect companions even for the most adventurous car enthusiasts.
The Defender brand has grown with the addition of several new offerings, providing even more choices for clients. Among the new additions is the highly-anticipated Defender 130 Outbound, the perfect companion for those who crave extreme adventures. With its five seats and enough space for all the required gear, the 130 Outbound offers a compelling blend of capability and practicality.
According to Mark Cameron, Managing Director of Defender, "Defender 130 Outbound is an incredibly desirable addition to the Defender family, for our most adventurous clients who love to get out and explore and need greater load carrying space with a five-seat configuration."
Of course, the new Defender 130 Outbound is not the only addition to the lineup. Land Rover has also introduced a 500 PS (368 kW) supercharged V8 engine for the Defender 130, marking the first time this powerful engine has been available in the eight-seater.
The Land Rover Defender has been a symbol of durability and versatility for decades. Its reputation for delivering outstanding off-road capability made it a dear choice for off-road enthusiasts worldwide. This year, Land Rover plans to take the Defender to the next level with the introduction of the new Defender 130 Outbound.
This all-new configuration is designed to meet the demands of those who desire to explore the world and all its possibilities. The Defender 130 Outbound come to the market as an ultimate expression of Land Rover's breadth of talents, combining luxurious interior space with all-terrain capability.
This 130 Outbound is available exclusively as a five-seat layout, making it ideal for bringing friends or family on their adventures. With up to 88.85 cubic feet (2,516 liters) of space in the rear, the Defender 130 Outbound offers exceptional practicality, aided by the near-flat loadspace floor providing ample space for everything from camping and climbing gear to wetsuits and kit bags.
On the inside, clients can choose between luxurious full Windsor leather or durable Resist fabric. Available color pallets for the Outbound are Ebony, with the immersive Ebony Morzine headliner and Robustec veneers.
Of course, the Defender 130 Outbound's secret weapon resides in the mighty off-road capabilities provided by the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and Terrain Response 2 systems from Land Rover's arsenal. Furthermore, the Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics are fitted as standard, and advanced off-road driving technologies ensure the successful conquering of the majority of unwelcoming terrain conditions. On this sidenote, The Defender 130 Outbound's air suspension can heighten the ground clearance allowing for up to 16.93 inches (430 mm) of articulation and up to 35.43 inches (900 mm) of wading.
At the heart of the Defender 130 Outbound sits Land Rover's latest MHEV technology, delivering optimum efficiency, either mated to the P400 petrol or D300 diesel Ingenium power plants, in accordance with clients' preferences. The Outbound's towing capacity is excellent, the vehicle being able to pull up to 6,614 lbs (3,000 kg), making it ideal for bringing along jet skis, boats, caravans, or even trailers. Not only that, but the air suspension makes hitching even easier than before, as the vehicle features dedicated switches in the tailgate area to raise and lower the rear of the vehicle as needed.
The Defender 130 V8's exterior is conceived to make a lasting statement wherever it goes, with its stealthy and modern appearance. Available in Carpathian Grey or Santorini Black, the V8 model features quad outboard-mounted exhausts, a black contrasting and sliding panoramic roof, V8-specific exterior badging, Matrix LED headlights featuring Land Rover's signature daytime running lights, coupled with a pair of darkened tail lights, privacy glass, and, not least, a set of 22-inch Satin Dark Grey alloys.
The inside living space screams luxury and dynamism in every detail. Starting with the 14-way heated and cooled electrically adjustable driver's seat, finished in Ebony Windsor Leather and Dinamica suede cloth combined with Robustec fabric, and finishing with the suede cloth heated steering wheel and the impressive Ebony Morzine headlining.
Additionally, the Defender 130 V8 also features four-zone climate control, heated and ventilated rear seats, as well as the long-applauded Meridian Sound System. Not least, the vehicle can also be equipped with a head-up display and an interactive driver's display, as well as with the Cabin Air Purification Plus system for those concerned about the air quality inside the vehicle.
Some other impressive high-tech features that set it apart from the competition are the "what3words" addressing technology, allowing for precise destination finding even in the most remote and hard-to-reach locations, wireless device charging as well as Alexa, allowing for seamless voice commanding of the vehicle's various infotainment and convenience systems.
Land Rover also launched a new County Exterior Pack for those seeking to give their Defender 110 a personalized touch. Inspired by the iconic Defender County, this pack pays homage to the brand's legendary off-road heritage while incorporating a modern flair and unique exterior elements.
For starters, the County Exterior Pack is available in S, SE, and HSE derivatives for the 110. Its most noticeable feature is the County graphics along the doors and body sides alongside the illuminated treadplates, also sporting some unique County graphics, giving a warm welcome to both the driver and its passengers. Furthermore, clients can choose between two sets of 20-inch alloys, one of which comes finished off in Gloss White, complementing the exterior pack's signature aesthetics even more.
Land Rover provides three unique color combinations for the County Exterior Pack, including the Fuji White body paint with new Tasman Blue contrasting roof and tailgate, the Santorini Black with Tasman Blue contrast roof and tailgate combo, or the Tasman Blue shade contrasting with the white roof and tailgate, alongside the Fuji White gradient graphic decals and treadplates. These beautiful color schemes guarantee that one's Defender 110 will be sure to stand out and make a lasting impression on the road.
Alongside all the aforementioned additions, the Defender lineup has also seen further improvements to enhance the car's practicality and usability in any condition. For example, the Loadspace Floor Tray has been introduced as standard in all Defender 90 models and the Defender 130 eight-seat variant. This feature includes an internal storage proposition and provides a near-flat loadspace floor, ensuring no space is wasted and, at the same time, maintaining access to the D-loops. Of course, this new accessory can also be fitted to existing Defender 90 and Defender 130 eight-seat variants.
In addition to this, the Defender 90 now boasts a new parachute grab handle, allowing for quicker access to the second row of seats. In this case, the first-row passenger seat can be quickly folded and slid forward, and the second-row seats now fold in a 40:20:40 configuration with the added convenience of center armrests.
With these new introductions, Land Rover is providing more options than ever before for those in search of the perfect Defender. And with all new introductions available to order right now, enthusiasts can begin customizing their dream vehicle to fit their exact needs. While pricing details may vary by region, one thing is certain -you can head right now to your local Land Rover Defender dealer and experience these new variants by yourself.
Revamped 2024 Lineup
The Defender brand has grown with the addition of several new offerings, providing even more choices for clients. Among the new additions is the highly-anticipated Defender 130 Outbound, the perfect companion for those who crave extreme adventures. With its five seats and enough space for all the required gear, the 130 Outbound offers a compelling blend of capability and practicality.
According to Mark Cameron, Managing Director of Defender, "Defender 130 Outbound is an incredibly desirable addition to the Defender family, for our most adventurous clients who love to get out and explore and need greater load carrying space with a five-seat configuration."
Of course, the new Defender 130 Outbound is not the only addition to the lineup. Land Rover has also introduced a 500 PS (368 kW) supercharged V8 engine for the Defender 130, marking the first time this powerful engine has been available in the eight-seater.
For those who love to customize their Defender, the new County Exterior Pack for the Defender 110 offers a modern take on a classic design that celebrates the Defender's roots. This pack is inspired by the heritage of the Defender and offers discerning clients an even greater scope for personalization.
Go beyond with the all-new Outbound
The Land Rover Defender has been a symbol of durability and versatility for decades. Its reputation for delivering outstanding off-road capability made it a dear choice for off-road enthusiasts worldwide. This year, Land Rover plans to take the Defender to the next level with the introduction of the new Defender 130 Outbound.
This all-new configuration is designed to meet the demands of those who desire to explore the world and all its possibilities. The Defender 130 Outbound come to the market as an ultimate expression of Land Rover's breadth of talents, combining luxurious interior space with all-terrain capability.
This 130 Outbound is available exclusively as a five-seat layout, making it ideal for bringing friends or family on their adventures. With up to 88.85 cubic feet (2,516 liters) of space in the rear, the Defender 130 Outbound offers exceptional practicality, aided by the near-flat loadspace floor providing ample space for everything from camping and climbing gear to wetsuits and kit bags.
The exterior of the Defender 130 Outbound is as distinctive as it is purposeful. With unique design enhancements, including a Shadow Atlas Matt finish to the bumpers and grille insertions, and Anthracite-finished side vents, this vehicle can turn all the heads wherever tackling an offroad trail or at the city at a red light. The 20-inch wheels finished in Gloss Black and 22-inch wheels in Shadow Atlas Matt further complement the Outbound's unmistakable design.
On the inside, clients can choose between luxurious full Windsor leather or durable Resist fabric. Available color pallets for the Outbound are Ebony, with the immersive Ebony Morzine headliner and Robustec veneers.
Of course, the Defender 130 Outbound's secret weapon resides in the mighty off-road capabilities provided by the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and Terrain Response 2 systems from Land Rover's arsenal. Furthermore, the Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics are fitted as standard, and advanced off-road driving technologies ensure the successful conquering of the majority of unwelcoming terrain conditions. On this sidenote, The Defender 130 Outbound's air suspension can heighten the ground clearance allowing for up to 16.93 inches (430 mm) of articulation and up to 35.43 inches (900 mm) of wading.
At the heart of the Defender 130 Outbound sits Land Rover's latest MHEV technology, delivering optimum efficiency, either mated to the P400 petrol or D300 diesel Ingenium power plants, in accordance with clients' preferences. The Outbound's towing capacity is excellent, the vehicle being able to pull up to 6,614 lbs (3,000 kg), making it ideal for bringing along jet skis, boats, caravans, or even trailers. Not only that, but the air suspension makes hitching even easier than before, as the vehicle features dedicated switches in the tailgate area to raise and lower the rear of the vehicle as needed.
Defending the V8
The other long-awaited addition to the Defender lineup is the 130 V8, an outstanding vehicle that boasts an impressive combination of power, performance, and luxury. With its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powerplant producing 500 PS (368 kW) and 449 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque, this machine can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in as little as 5.7 seconds. With a top speed of up to 149 mph (240 kph), this enhanced powertrain merges the comfort and cruising refinement of the Defender with the powerful V8 performance that many clients have been eagerly anticipating for years.
The Defender 130 V8's exterior is conceived to make a lasting statement wherever it goes, with its stealthy and modern appearance. Available in Carpathian Grey or Santorini Black, the V8 model features quad outboard-mounted exhausts, a black contrasting and sliding panoramic roof, V8-specific exterior badging, Matrix LED headlights featuring Land Rover's signature daytime running lights, coupled with a pair of darkened tail lights, privacy glass, and, not least, a set of 22-inch Satin Dark Grey alloys.
The inside living space screams luxury and dynamism in every detail. Starting with the 14-way heated and cooled electrically adjustable driver's seat, finished in Ebony Windsor Leather and Dinamica suede cloth combined with Robustec fabric, and finishing with the suede cloth heated steering wheel and the impressive Ebony Morzine headlining.
Additionally, the Defender 130 V8 also features four-zone climate control, heated and ventilated rear seats, as well as the long-applauded Meridian Sound System. Not least, the vehicle can also be equipped with a head-up display and an interactive driver's display, as well as with the Cabin Air Purification Plus system for those concerned about the air quality inside the vehicle.
In terms of technology, the Defender 130 V8 does not disappoint. The Pivi Pro infotainment system is composed of an 11.4-inch glass touchscreen with over-the-air connectivity and updates. Additionally, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard.
Some other impressive high-tech features that set it apart from the competition are the "what3words" addressing technology, allowing for precise destination finding even in the most remote and hard-to-reach locations, wireless device charging as well as Alexa, allowing for seamless voice commanding of the vehicle's various infotainment and convenience systems.
The 110 is not forgotten
Land Rover also launched a new County Exterior Pack for those seeking to give their Defender 110 a personalized touch. Inspired by the iconic Defender County, this pack pays homage to the brand's legendary off-road heritage while incorporating a modern flair and unique exterior elements.
For starters, the County Exterior Pack is available in S, SE, and HSE derivatives for the 110. Its most noticeable feature is the County graphics along the doors and body sides alongside the illuminated treadplates, also sporting some unique County graphics, giving a warm welcome to both the driver and its passengers. Furthermore, clients can choose between two sets of 20-inch alloys, one of which comes finished off in Gloss White, complementing the exterior pack's signature aesthetics even more.
Land Rover provides three unique color combinations for the County Exterior Pack, including the Fuji White body paint with new Tasman Blue contrasting roof and tailgate, the Santorini Black with Tasman Blue contrast roof and tailgate combo, or the Tasman Blue shade contrasting with the white roof and tailgate, alongside the Fuji White gradient graphic decals and treadplates. These beautiful color schemes guarantee that one's Defender 110 will be sure to stand out and make a lasting impression on the road.
The interior advancements brought by this package include a wide array of color and material combinations to choose from, such as Ebony-finished Resist seats, Grained Leather, and Windsor leather. Furthermore, as an option, clients can opt for the Acorn with Lunar interior pallet available only on the Fuji White and Santorini Black vehicles.
Alongside all the aforementioned additions, the Defender lineup has also seen further improvements to enhance the car's practicality and usability in any condition. For example, the Loadspace Floor Tray has been introduced as standard in all Defender 90 models and the Defender 130 eight-seat variant. This feature includes an internal storage proposition and provides a near-flat loadspace floor, ensuring no space is wasted and, at the same time, maintaining access to the D-loops. Of course, this new accessory can also be fitted to existing Defender 90 and Defender 130 eight-seat variants.
In addition to this, the Defender 90 now boasts a new parachute grab handle, allowing for quicker access to the second row of seats. In this case, the first-row passenger seat can be quickly folded and slid forward, and the second-row seats now fold in a 40:20:40 configuration with the added convenience of center armrests.
With these new introductions, Land Rover is providing more options than ever before for those in search of the perfect Defender. And with all new introductions available to order right now, enthusiasts can begin customizing their dream vehicle to fit their exact needs. While pricing details may vary by region, one thing is certain -you can head right now to your local Land Rover Defender dealer and experience these new variants by yourself.
Whether you're planning your next adventure or just looking to make a statement on the streets, the new 2024 Defender lineup is definitely worth considering by those who demand the best from their adventure machines.