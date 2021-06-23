2024 Dacia Duster Rendered With Bigster Concept Design Influences

Dacia has recently unveiled the 2022 model year Duster, and even though some people were looking forward to a bottom-up redesign, Dacia couldn’t deliver anything more than a facelift. Be that as it may, the future of the unibody crossover with Renault parts is very predictable.
Previewed by the Bigster Concept, the Romanian automaker’s new visual identity has been applied to the design study before your eyes by pixel artist Kleber Silva. The DC badging up front is complemented by the DC insignia on the steering wheel, along with DACIA uppercase lettering out back.
A bulky front bumper is joined by a sculpted hood, thoroughly modern signature lighting, and two vents that appear to channel incoming air into the front brakes to keep them cool. The Y-shaped taillights add to the visual drama of the Duster, along with black-painted five-spoke alloys.
Like the 2022 model year, the next generation of the front- and all-wheel-drive crossover will utilize the Renault parts bin for the chassis and oily bits. But on this occasion, Dacia will transition from the aging B0 platform to the CMF-B LS vehicle architecture from the French automaker.
LS is Renault jargon for low specification, while the high-specification platform is currently used by the Clio, Captur, Arkana, the Nissan Note, and Juke. And yes, the French overlord will give Dacia the CMF-B platform for subcompact vehicles instead of the CMF-C/D platform for compact and larger vehicles such as the Megane, Kadjar, Scenic, Talisman, and Koleos.
The next-generation Duster and the Bigster will both feature some kind of hybridization because Dacia can’t go against the CO2 regulations of the European Commission. As a brief refresher, the Euro 7 emission standard of 2025 is already considered a sort of de facto ban on internal combustion.
Another way of keeping emissions and fuel consumption under control is the adoption of a continuously variable transmission, an option that you can already get in the Logan, Sandero, and Sandero Stepway. The downside to a CVT is the lack of physical gears, and as far as the Renault-Nissan Alliance is concerned, Nissan arguably makes the worst CVTs out there.
On that note, do look forward to the all-new Duster in late 2023.
