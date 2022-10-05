2024 Cupra Terramar Disguises Itself as an Audi Q3, Heads to the Alps for Testing

Cupra’s lineup expansion continues with yet another model, the Terramar, which has been spied testing in a premiere, wearing a modified body of its platform-related sibling, the Audi Q3.
Previewed by a concept car earlier this year, it will be a while until it starts shaping up in the design department, as the only thing about it that somewhat screams Cupra is the face, albeit under wraps. Everything else is basically the four-ring brand’s rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and other premium subcompact crossovers.
Contrary to what some might think while looking at the scooped mule, the Cupra Terramar won’t share any body panels with its German cousin whatsoever. Thus, you should expect exclusive styling, in the same vein as the brand’s upcoming facelifted family, with an evolution of the current design language highlighted by the sharper looks, and new LED lighting.
One thing that it will share with the Audi Q3 will be the architecture. It is expected to launch with electrified powertrains only, with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid units. In all likelihood, the Terramar will be Cupra’s last model to feature internal combustion engines, as SEAT’s car brand is going all-electric. Details surrounding the actual powertrain family are obviously unknown at this point, yet it promises an all-electric range of around 62 miles (100 km) in the most frugal offering.
But when will it actually premiere? Sometime in 2024, and it will hit the same assembly line in Hungary as the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback shortly after. As a result, the first prototypes of the Cupra Terramar should start hitting the road in the coming months, probably early next year. On a final note, we will remind you that Cupra is reportedly planning to expand to the United States, so, who knows, maybe the Terramar will apply for a U.S. visa eventually.
