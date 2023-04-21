2024 Cupra Tavascan SUV Coupe Debuts With Up to 335 HP and 342 Miles of Range

SEAT-owned Cupra has taken the veils off its first performance-oriented electric vehicle, an SUV coupe by the name of Tavascan. Closely related to the Born, which is Cupra's version of the Volkswagen ID.3, the newcomer is twinned with the Volkswagen ID.5.
Confused? That's understandable given that SEAT and Cupra don't operate stateside. Not even the ID.5 is available in the United States of America, which is a bit of a shame given that coupe-styled crossovers are in high demand. Even though the Born is manufactured at the Zwickau plant in Germany alongside the ID.3, the brand-new Tavascan will be assembled in China.
Considering that Cupra is a Europe-centric brand, making the Tavascan in China seems weird. On the other hand, bear in mind that Volkswagen's electric vehicle production output in the Old Continent is limited.
Both the Zwickau and Mlada Boleslav plant in Czechia are close to reaching their maximum capacity, more so after Volkswagen starts production of the Passat-replacing ID.7 sedan. The internal combustion-engined Passat isn't going away for good, though. The wagon is coming back in the guise of the B9 for the 2024 model year with mostly electrified turbocharged engines.
Cupra targets at least 70,000 sales per year for the Tavascan. Designed in Barcelona, the zero-emission crossover will go on sale later this year in two distinct flavors: single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD.
Based on the German automotive group's MEB platform for all-electric vehicles, the Tavascan cranks out 210 kW and 545 Nm as standard. That's 286 ps or 281 horsepower and 402 pound-feet, and the entry-level specification's name is Endurance. Powered by a lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of 77 kilowatt hours, the ID.5's more exotic sibling promises a combined range of up to 550 kilometers (342 miles).
The VZ, which stands for veloz or fast in Spanish, is Cupra's way of saying two electric motors. The all-wheel-drive variant features the 77-kWh battery of its lesser sibling, but due to the increased weight and power consumption of the additional motor, it can't do better than 520 kilometers (323 miles) in the WLTP. On the upside, it hits 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour) in a brisk 2.4 seconds. Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) is dealt with in just 5.6 seconds.
This version produces 250 kW and 679 Nm of torque on full song, which converts to 340 ps or 335 horsepower and 500 pound-feet. No fewer than five levels of energy recuperation also need to be mentioned, along with an available heat pump for improved efficiency in cold weather. When it comes to charging, the Tavascan supports 11 kW on AC and 135 kW on direct current.
Provided that it's connected to a 135-kW DC charger, the Tavascan is much obliged to replenish its battery from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Gifted with advanced driver assistance systems and a decidedly sporty interior that includes a flat-bottom steering wheel and integrated headrests, the Tavascan offers 540 liters (19 cubic feet) of cargo space behind the rear seats.
The Born and Tavascan will be joined next year by an electric hatchback by the name of UrbanRebel. Pretty much a Volkswagen ID.2 with Cupra styling and badging, the UrbanRebel will slot below the Born.
