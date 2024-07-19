2024 Cupra Born VZ Electric Hot Hatch Goes on Sale

Unveiled almost half a year ago, the Cupra Born VZ is now on sale in the United Kingdom. The company's local branch has given it numerous standard features, yet the icing on the cake lies beneath the skin.
If you forgot, it packs a rear-mounted electric motor that produces 321 hp (326 ps/240 kW) and 402 pound-foot (545 Nm) of torque. This is a significant boost over the rest of the series, as the electric hot hatch is 94 hp (95 ps/70 kW) and 173 pound-foot (235 Nm) more powerful.
Cupra says the Born VZ needs 5.6 seconds to accelerate to sixty-two mph (100 kph) from a standing start and taps out at 124 mph (200 kph). By comparison, it is 25 mph (40 kph) quicker flat-out and a full second faster from 0 to 62 mph than the previous top-of-the-line grade of the series.
The zero-emission hot hatch has a 79-kWh battery pack instead of a 77-kWh pack. It can be recharged at home or at a DC station up to 185 kW, and it can sip electrons from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes. With the battery all juiced up, the Cupra Born VZ has a total driving range of 372 miles (599 km). According to the automaker's UK website, the lesser models have up to 262 miles (422 km) of range.
But what about the equipment list? Well, interested parties will get their Born VZ with front bucket seats, a Sennheiser audio system, a set of 20-inch Thunderstorm alloys, and an optional Dark Forest paint finish, which is exclusive to this model, just like the VZ emblem on the tailgate.
Interior ambient lighting, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with illuminated touch sliders, an augmented reality head-up display, a heated steering wheel with buttons for the e-Boost function, heated front seats with electric adjustment and memory function, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and others are also included.
Cupra is asking £44,625 (equal to $57,917) for the all-new Born VZ in the United Kingdom. This is the manufacturer's direct price, and it includes VAT. This model tops the family and sits above the V3, V2, and V1 trim levels. For the entry-level Born V1, the car manufacturer is asking £35,495 ($46,967). The V2 and V3 versions start at £37,265 ($48,364) and £39,015 ($50,636), respectively, and the V3 featuring the 77 kWh battery pack (the rest of the series has a 59 kWh unit) comes from £41,795 ($54,244).
Cupra says the Born VZ needs 5.6 seconds to accelerate to sixty-two mph (100 kph) from a standing start and taps out at 124 mph (200 kph). By comparison, it is 25 mph (40 kph) quicker flat-out and a full second faster from 0 to 62 mph than the previous top-of-the-line grade of the series.
The zero-emission hot hatch has a 79-kWh battery pack instead of a 77-kWh pack. It can be recharged at home or at a DC station up to 185 kW, and it can sip electrons from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes. With the battery all juiced up, the Cupra Born VZ has a total driving range of 372 miles (599 km). According to the automaker's UK website, the lesser models have up to 262 miles (422 km) of range.
Besides the punchy electric motor, this model also features a re-tuned chassis with DCC Sport suspension. It benefits from adaptive dampers and springs and comes with updated anti-roll bars. Cupra also refined the steering and brakes, so they offer better response compared to the inferior models in the Born family.
But what about the equipment list? Well, interested parties will get their Born VZ with front bucket seats, a Sennheiser audio system, a set of 20-inch Thunderstorm alloys, and an optional Dark Forest paint finish, which is exclusive to this model, just like the VZ emblem on the tailgate.
Interior ambient lighting, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with illuminated touch sliders, an augmented reality head-up display, a heated steering wheel with buttons for the e-Boost function, heated front seats with electric adjustment and memory function, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and others are also included.
Cupra is asking £44,625 (equal to $57,917) for the all-new Born VZ in the United Kingdom. This is the manufacturer's direct price, and it includes VAT. This model tops the family and sits above the V3, V2, and V1 trim levels. For the entry-level Born V1, the car manufacturer is asking £35,495 ($46,967). The V2 and V3 versions start at £37,265 ($48,364) and £39,015 ($50,636), respectively, and the V3 featuring the 77 kWh battery pack (the rest of the series has a 59 kWh unit) comes from £41,795 ($54,244).