2024 Chevy Silverado EV Looks Tough in the Flesh, Lands in Chicago Wearing RST Duds

The Silverado nameplate has been around for over two decades now, ever since Chevrolet decided to put the C/K moniker to bed with regards to their full-size pickup trucks. Since the year 1998, the Silverado has stood as a true pillar for the automotive industry here in the United States, helping people achieve and sustain their American Dream, one trip to the gas station at a time.
All that’s about to change now – the gas station trip part, that is – with the arrival of the 2024 Silverado EV, which as its name would suggest, is fully electric. It’s also GM’s answer to the Ford F-150 Lightning and unlike the latter, the Silverado EV actually looks very different compared to its gasoline-sipping sibling.
It broke cover at the beginning of last month, during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, and now it’s on display in Chicago, at a real car show, for the very first time.
I’ll admit, it looks pretty sleek, while also maintaining a certain ruggedness that truck buyers expect to see whenever they look at their vehicles. The RST specification is particularly appealing, and those lucky enough to grab RST First Edition models should be pleased with this specification.
Noteworthy features for the latter include four-wheel steering, automatic adaptive air suspension and the Multi-Flex Midgate, with Chevy’s Multi-Flex Tailgate (which you can get on the Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500) available as an option.
In terms of straight-line performance, the Silverado EV RST will give you 664 hp and 780 lb-ft (1,058 Nm) of torque in its Wide Open Watts mode, in turn getting you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in under 4.5 seconds.
With all First Edition RST spec variants already sold out, future buyers will need to wait until 2024 before getting their hands on Chevy’s first-ever battery electric pickup.
