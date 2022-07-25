2024 Chevy Monte Carlo Revival Is Actually a Fan-Requested 2000s CGI Makeover

With a name derived from the glitter and glamour of Monaco’s prized possession, the Chevrolet Monte Carlo was the brand’s first personal luxury car. Today, though, it travels the plains of car Valhalla without much to do.
Four generations traversed the ages between model years 1970 and 1988 to leave a lasting classic impression on two-door Chevy fans. Then, after A- and G-body impersonations of vintage fashion, the fifth generation adopted the quirky 1990s style and became the two-door counterpart of the Lumina sedan between 1995 and 1999.
Last, but not least, the 2000s were equally odd, adopting classic traits such as vertical tail lamps, along with then-modern curvy design ideas to form a rather unceremonious hodgepodge. Alas, the iteration has its fans even today, who are perhaps mesmerized by the wide choice of powertrains that back in the day culminated with supercharged V6 and naturally aspirated LS4 SS models.
Plus, at least one of Chevy Monte Carlo’s enthusiasts got a little treat from a virtual automotive artist as we have found that the pixel master better known as tuningcar_ps on social media loves to play with stuff requested by his fans. And so, this yellow Monte Carlo got a contemporary, orange CGI. But the paintjob may be the only thing cool about this user-requested revival proposal because it takes the 2000s quirkiness to all-new heights… or lows.
Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, which is probably why some of the channel’s fans think a reworked 2024 Chevy Monte Carlo powered by a 4.5-liter V8 would be “fire.” To me, it looks like the orange shade was chosen well – it conceals the actual CGI flames because I would quickly discard this Monte in the nearest volcano pit.
