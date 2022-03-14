2024 Chevrolet SUV Coupe Spied With Blazer-Inspired Styling Cues

Smaller than the Blazer, the mystery crossover in the photo gallery features Blazer-like DRLs, side glass, as well as a sloping roofline. It’s unclear what nameplate will be used for this fellow, and it’s also unclear what vehicle platform is hiding under the camouflaged bodyshell.
Spied in Michigan, the puzzling crossover also presents a steeply raked windshield. This prototype also appears to be compact-sized, although we can’t say for certain if we’re dealing with the same footprint as the vanilla-styled Equinox. Likely slotted between the subcompact-sized Trailblazer and Equinox, the yet-unnamed model also rocks a heavily sloped rear window.
Similar to the Trailblazer and Blazer, we also notice a small upper grille and a large middle grille up front. Pictured on five-spoke wheels with five lug nuts just like the Trailblazer, the sharp-looking crossover relies on internal combustion based on the single turn-down exhaust pipe located on the driver side of the rear bumper. The stainless-steel exhaust muffler is easy to notice as well, but we don’t know if we’re dealing with the optional all-wheel drive because these pictures don’t show a rear differential or a driveshaft.
Instead of the D2XX architecture of the Equinox, this crossover likely employs a Vehicle Strategy Set platform. The VSS-F is used for front-wheel-drive automobiles, while the VSS-S is for front-driven utilities. The Trailblazer, for example, features the latter. The VSS portfolio also includes the R for rear-driven vehicles, T for body-on-frame vehicles, and the GEM for small vehicles and emerging markets (i.e., the Buick Encore currently sold in China).
If this model is closely related to the Trailblazer, then you should expect a turbocharged three-cylinder engine connected to a continuously variable transmission with standard FWD or a nine-speed automatic tranny with optional AWD. The aging Equinox, meanwhile, is available with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-pot mill and a torque-converter auto with six gears.
Speaking of which, there’s a zero-emission Chevrolet Equinox in the pipeline. Most likely based on the BEV3 of the Cadillac Lyric, the Equinox EV is due in the calendar year 2023 for the 2024 model year alongside the Blazer EV.
